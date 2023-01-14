Florida Gators vs. Missouri: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Todd Golden and Dennis Gates will square off for the first time in their new gigs with an opportunity to get over .500 in the SEC.
The Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) are amidst a two-game win streak after knocking off SEC foes Georgia and LSU in back-to-back games. As they attempt to continue the upward trajectory after a tough out-of-conference slate, the Gators play host to the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday afternoon.
You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.
Florida Gators vs. No. 20 Missouri Tigers
Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / SiriusXM 381 / SXM App 971
Odds: Florida is a 5.5-point favorite over the Tigers, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 149.5 points.
Series history: The Gators are 8-4 all-time against Missouri. In their last meeting, Florida walked away with a one-point win in Columbia, 66-65, on Feb. 2, 2022.
The rundown
Florida is building momentum at the right time after a shaky start to the season. The only thing that stands in the way of a three-game win streak is the visiting Missouri Tigers.
The Gators have seemingly turned a corner as of late due to the high-efficiency rating on the defensive end. According to Kenpom.com, the Gators rank No. 21 in the nation for adjustment defensive efficiency margin. That number reflects the strong defending prowess that has willed Florida to this point in the season.
It is a catalyst for the recent uptick in success and will continue to be the case as Florida faces one of the better offensive squads in the nation in Missouri, who averaged 85.7 points per game this season. They rank No. 5 in adjusted offensive efficiency margin.
Guards D'Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown have led the Tigers to this point in the year. The duo has averaged 15.5 and 15.3 points, respectively. Center Nick Honor, meanwhile, has shined as the unit's leading facilitator with 3.6 assists per game as the offense operates through him.
However, despite the ability to produce in the halfcourt, the Tigers' 18 turnovers forced per game allow them to get out in transition and create quick, easy buckets in the fast break.
The contest will come down to strength versus strength, where Florida could prove that it courts one of the elite ball-stopping units in college basketball. However, in the same regard, Missouri has the potential to overwhelm the Gators with their scoring ability and force a lackluster UF offense to trade blows with them to remain in the game.
In that case, Florida is looking at an uphill battle.
However, Texas A&M showcased a formula for halting the Tigers' offensive production with an 82-64 victory over Mizzou on Wednesday. The patent Buzz Williams pressure and high energy style proved effective.
No matter how the game plays out, the contest is a massive opportunity for both teams as they look to get above the .500 mark in conference play. For Florida, with the likes of Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina ahead on the schedule, another win could propel them to a near-perfect month of January as they contend with meeting Golden's tournament-level expectations throughout the rest of the season.
Tip-off in Gainesville is set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
