Gators PG Kyle Lofton Active vs. No. 5 UConn

The Gators have reinforcements on the way for their bout with No. 5 UConn tonight.

Florida's starting point guard Kyle Lofton is set to return to the lineup after overcoming lingering back spasms that sidelined him against FAMU and Stetson, a UF spokesperson confirmed prior to tip-off.

During media availability on Tuesday, head coach Todd Golden shared Lofton's progress as it pertained to a return to the court for the marquee matchup with the Huskies.

“He’s getting better. I think he’ll practice today," he said. "We’ll make kind of a game-time decision whether he can go or not.”

After testing his back in a pre-game warmup session, Lofton was deemed active for the Gators' midweek outing. However, he'll serve in rotation off the bench for the first time in his career. He's started in all 123 prior appearances at the collegiate level.

Trey Bonham, Riley Kugel, Will Richard, Alex Fudge and Colin Castleton will take the floor to begin the game for the Gators.

In seven games this season, Lofton has contributed 9.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game to control the Gators' attack from the point guard spot. His contribution — 17 points and four assists — against West Virginia was one of the lone bright spots in the blowout loss in Portland, Ore.

He opened the year as one of two untouchables in the starting lineup, alongside the incumbent starter at center, Castleton, given the experience and leadership he provides to the unit as a fifth-year senior and a former four-year starter at St. Bonaventure.

Now, the Hillside, N.J., native returns at a crucial time for UF, looking to provide the steady play and voice needed to knock off the nation's fifth-ranked squad.

