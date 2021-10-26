Florida Gators Earn Pledge 2022 PF Jalen Reed

The Florida Gators earn their second power forward commit in 2022, landing a pledge from Jalen Reed on Tuesday.

Jalen Reed is set to go coast to coast for his collegiate career.

The Florida Gators have added their third prospect of 2022 and the second power forward of the cycle, with Reed announcing his commitment Tuesday.

Currently ranked No. 94 nationally according to 247Sports composite, the current Southern California Academy (Castaic, California) standout chose UF over Arizona State, Maryland, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

Garnering buzz in the past few days for the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward, the Gators' ability to close on Reed is a monumental pull for Florida, especially having to contend with legacy school Ole Miss.

His dad, Justin Reed, played for the Rebels from 2000-04 and earned SEC Player of the Year honors in 2001. Expected to follow in his father's footsteps for his collegiate basketball career, Reed chose to build his own legacy in the Sunshine State with the Gators.

Taking his talents east, Reed presents Mike White with another high-potential two-way player. Recently growing into his length, Reed is a dynamic scorer that can stretch the floor from the four spot.

While his comfort zone will come on the interior at the next level, Reed has shown a capability to knock down shots from mid-range and beyond the arc with relative consistency, both off the dribble and spotting up.

As a result, the composite four-star will force defenders to get a hand in his face, creating opportunities for other teammates who slash toward the basket.

Reed joins elite power forward Malik Reneau and guard Denzel Aberdeen in the Gators 2022 class.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.