    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Florida Gators Earn Pledge 2022 PF Jalen Reed

    The Florida Gators earn their second power forward commit in 2022, landing a pledge from Jalen Reed on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Jalen Reed is set to go coast to coast for his collegiate career.

    The Florida Gators have added their third prospect of 2022 and the second power forward of the cycle, with Reed announcing his commitment Tuesday.

    Currently ranked No. 94 nationally according to 247Sports composite, the current Southern California Academy (Castaic, California) standout chose UF over Arizona State, Maryland, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

    Garnering buzz in the past few days for the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward, the Gators' ability to close on Reed is a monumental pull for Florida, especially having to contend with legacy school Ole Miss. 

    His dad, Justin Reed, played for the Rebels from 2000-04 and earned SEC Player of the Year honors in 2001. Expected to follow in his father's footsteps for his collegiate basketball career, Reed chose to build his own legacy in the Sunshine State with the Gators.

    Taking his talents east, Reed presents Mike White with another high-potential two-way player. Recently growing into his length, Reed is a dynamic scorer that can stretch the floor from the four spot. 

    While his comfort zone will come on the interior at the next level, Reed has shown a capability to knock down shots from mid-range and beyond the arc with relative consistency, both off the dribble and spotting up. 

    As a result, the composite four-star will force defenders to get a hand in his face, creating opportunities for other teammates who slash toward the basket.

    Reed joins elite power forward Malik Reneau and guard Denzel Aberdeen in the Gators 2022 class. 

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Mike White
    Basketball

    Florida Gators Earn Pledge 2022 PF Jalen Reed

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15772079_168388329_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Gators' Colin Castleton Named to Coaches All-SEC First-Team

    1 hour ago
    Colin Castleton
    Basketball

    Gators 2021-22 Center Outlook

    5 hours ago
    Trent Whittemore, Jacob Copeland
    Football

    By the Numbers: 2021 Florida Gators Receivers

    6 hours ago
    IMG-3173 (1)
    Recruiting

    CB Julian Humphrey Decommits from Florida Gators

    7 hours ago
    NewbauerCameron_181118_9721_TimCasey (1)
    Basketball

    Cydnee Kinslow Details Abuse Within Gators Women's Hoops Program

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_15880634_168388329_lowres(2)(1)
    Football

    Gators Installed as Heavy Underdogs vs. Bulldogs

    Oct 25, 2021
    Anthony Duruji
    Basketball

    Florida Gators 2021-22 Forward Outlook

    Oct 24, 2021