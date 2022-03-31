Skip to main content

Report: Florida Gators Tabbing Carlin Hartman as Associate Head Coach

Todd Golden adds a third member to his Florida Gators assistant coahcing staff.

Photo: Carlin Hartman; Credit: UNLV athletics

Todd Golden is adding UNLV assistant coach Carlin Hartman to his Florida Gators' coaching staff as the program's associate head coach, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Hartman, 49, has been coaching at the college level dating back to 1996 in various roles, spending time at Rice, McNeese State, Louisiana, Richmond, Centenary, James Madison, Columbia and Oklahoma before making his way to Las Vegas for the 2021-22 season. 

Golden and Hartman originally crossed paths in 2012 at Columbia and proceeded to work together for three seasons.

Hartman has been credited for his prowess as a recruiter, playing "a crucial role in bringing in the best recruiting class of the [Lon] Kruger era at [Oklahoma]. The 2019 class was ranked the highest in the Big 12 and No. 13 in the nation by Rivals, according to UNLV's team website.

Hartman was inducted into the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, having spent his college career with the Green Wave from 1990-94. There, Hartman ranked 10th in scoring (1,180 points) in school history, third on the program's career field goal percentage list (52.8 percent) and seventh in career steals (146).

Hartman will join Kevin Hovde and Korey McCray as assistant coaches under Golden.

