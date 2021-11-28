Florida Gators Rout Troy 84-45; Continue Reign of Defensive Terror

The Florida Gators extended their win streak to start the season with a 39-point rout of the Troy Trojans.

The Florida Gators impressive reign of terror on opposing offenses continued on Sunday with a 39-point win over the Troy Trojans.

Following an electric victory over Ohio State at the end of regulation last Wednesday, the Gators refused to let the emotional victory carry over into their next contest in any hangover fashion.

The contest commenced with a 13-0 run that put the Gators ahead of Troy early. From there, UF never looked back.

Knocking down 43% of their shots from downtown in the first half and 35.1% from deep throughout the entire contest, Florida bounced back from a poor shooting performance against the Buckeyes en route to their rout of the Trojans.

Guard Myreon Jones kickstarted the Gators shooting performance in the first half, knocking down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc. He led all scorers with 12 — all of which he scored in the first half.

In the second half, Florida cooled down and took their foot off the gas pedal, playing sloppily on both ends of the floor. They committed nine of their 15 total turnovers in the second period.

However, the fire from the Gators defense re-instilled the energy to maintain their sizable lead and roll through Troy.

Coming away with 21 takeaways, Florida did what they do best in turning defense into offense throughout the contest, cashing in on their opportunities for 32 points off turnovers.

In all six games to start this season, Florida has had at least four players score in double digits. The Gators saw six players score ten or more against Troy, a component in their season-high 84 points.

Colin Castleton, Tyree Appleby and Brandon McKissic all scored 10. Anthony Duruji and Phlandrous Fleming added 11 apiece.

In doing so, the Gators proved that their offensive identity isn’t reliant on the impact of one individual in dominant fashion.

Castleton, the heart and soul of the Florida team, had another quiet day from a points perspective but led the team on the boards with eight and was a co-leader in blocks — alongside CJ Felder with two.

His development into a multi-dimensional player has aided Florida drastically in the early stage of the season.

Florida will travel to Norman, Okla. for their first true road game of the season against the 6-1 Oklahoma Sooners Wednesday at 8 p.m.

