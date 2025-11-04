Florida Gators Basketball Stock Report After Loss to Arizona
The No. 3 Florida Gators were handed their first defeat of the season by the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats on Monday, with the Gators losing, 93-87, in Las Vegas. Despite the loss, several players still impressed for the Gators against the Wildcats. On the other hand, a couple of others left much to be desired in the season opener.
With that said, here is the first stock report of the 2025-26 Gators basketball campaign.
Stock Up
Thomas Haugh
Florida’s best player on the night was easily Thomas Haugh. He did not score his first points until around the 15-minute mark of the first half. After that, though, he began to pour in the points for his team. By the final whistle, Haugh finished with a team-high 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
The offseason work he put in has clearly paid off. He was comfortably putting the ball on the floor and even hit a step-back three from the top of the key, a move he rarely used last season. Also, Haugh ended the game shooting 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Micah Handlogten
Gators head coach Todd Golden said this offseason that this is the healthiest he has ever seen Micah Handlogten, and it showed on Monday night. The towering big man provided a strong performance for his team off the bench, scoring 11 points and bringing down 12 rebounds.
Handlogten was arguably the Gators' best big against the Wildcats as well. Half of his rebounds came on the offensive end, and he was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Even with the loss, Golden will be happy to see this type of effort from his sixth man.
CJ Ingram
CJ Ingram did not have the best shooting night, making just one of his three open 3-point attempts. However, his defensive talent was on full display against Arizona. He had just one block, but he was making life difficult for whoever he was guarding.
Golden’s system might make it hard for a first-year player to earn consistent minutes, but with the Gators' defense struggling throughout the game, there is a clear path to playing time for the true freshman.
Stock Down
Starting Backcourt
It is just game one, but the starting backcourt of Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee had a rough showing. They combined to shoot 8-for-26 from the field and 3-for-13 from deep. They also made just four of their seven free throw attempts.
They did account for eight assists and four steals, but it was the offensive game that was a major thorn in the Gators' side against the Wildcats.
Alex Condon
Florida’s frontcourt was tabbed as one of the best in the country coming into 2025, led by AP Preseason First-Team All-American Alex Condon. However, it was the former five-star true freshman Koa Peat, whom Condon was guarding, that looked like the All-American.
Condon did log 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, but he also had six turnovers to go along with it.
Moreover, his 3-point shooting was a hot topic this summer, but it was rather disappointing. He took just one shot from behind the arc, and it was an airball.
Next Up
Luckily for Florida, this is only game one of the season, and there is a long way to go until March. The Gators host North Florida on Thursday at 8 p.m. with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.