Several Positives from Gators' Win Over Colgate

The No. 23 Florida Gators eased past Colgate on Sunday, winning 90-60 in Exactech Arena. It was a dominant game from the Gators on several fronts and from multiple players. With that said, here are four takeaways from the Gators' 12th contest of the 2025 season.

Lee and Fland Showout in Different Areas

Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland are continuing to get more comfortable on the court. The shots were falling for Lee, the passing vision from was strong for both and Fland showed great defensive instincts against Colgate.

Lee ended with 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Fland finished with only seven points, but also logged three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Gators head coach Todd Golden touched on Lee’s performance after the game.

“I think, you know, multiple guys are getting more comfortable, the obvious one for me is obviously Zay [Xaivian] Lee’s playing really well and started shooting the ball well, started scoring it for us,“ he said.

Condon on Full Display

Alex Condon played one of his best all-around games of the season on Sunday. On top of scoring 16 points, the junior brought down 10 rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked two shots and grabbed two steals.

Colgate consistently doubled any post touch for Florida’s frontcourt, and despite that, Condon displayed quick thinking and strong passing vision in those situations. He’ll need to maintain this level heading into SEC play at the turn of the month.

Chinyelu’s Improved Touch

Rueben Chinyelu put a big emphasis on his offensive game this offseason, and it looks to have paid off. He is shooting 61.3 percent from the field and has improved his touch around the rim in his second season in Gainesville.

Chinyelu recorded another double-double on the year, pouring in 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Moreover, seven of his rebounds were on the offensive end, resulting in six free throw attempts.

Golden spoke on Chinyelu’s offensive improvement around the rim.

“He deserves a lion's share of the credit,” Golden said. “I think he wanted the opportunity to go try to score a little more around the rim, maybe get some more post touches. And he's earned it. To his credit, finishing through contact better.”

Core Rotation Keeps Turnovers to a Minimum

Although the offense ended with nine turnovers, only four of them came from three of the Gators' core players. Chinyelu turned the ball over once, Fland twice and Urban Klavzar as the other one.

This is a positive turn for the Gators, even with a less talented team in front of them. Costly turnovers have plagued the offense through the non-conference schedule, recording 13 against Duke and 12 against UConn.

