Florida Survives Florida State Behind Second-Half Heroics from Haugh, Fland
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators needed nearly every second in Tuesday’s matchup with rival Florida State.
Florida, holding on to a 74-70 lead after an Urban Klavzar 3-pointer, nearly saw its lead erased as Florida State guard Robert McCray scored with 49 seconds left to make it a two-point game and was fouled on the ensuing possession with 17 seconds left.
However, he missed his second free throw, and Florida’s Boogie Fland hit a pair of free throws to give Florida a 76-73 lead with 15 seconds left. After calling a timeout with 10 seconds left, Florida State missed a quick 3-pointer out of the break, and a pair of free throws from Alex Condon sealed the win.
A 3-pointer from Florida State with less than five seconds left finalized the scoring as Florida won 78-76, marking its fifth-straight win over the Seminoles.
The Gators turned a 40-37 halftime deficit into a 66-57 lead with 8:37 left in the game.
Thomas Haugh and Fland sparked Florida in the second half as Haugh hit a 3-pointer with 16:44 left in the game, ending a 3-point drought for the Gators that included 11-straight misses and making it a two-point game.
Three minutes later, Fland hit his first 3-pointer as a Gator before adding a free throw on the next possession, and Haugh added a pair of buckets as the Gators took a 59-57 lead. Fland added another bucket and his second 3-pointer before Xaivian Lee scored to give Florida a nine-point lead.
Florida State gave Florida a scare late with a 6-0 run starting from the three-minute mark to make it a one-point game with 1:24 left. The Gators missed seven of their last eight shots to that point until Klavzar's 3-pointer to give Florida a 74-70 lead.
Haugh recorded his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Rueben Chinyelu had his first double-double since last season’s SEC Tournament with a 10-point, 16-rebound effort, setting a new career-high for rebounds..
Fland finished with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
The turnaround erased a rough first half for Florida that saw the Gators shoot just 2-for-14 from beyond the arc, including its last nine attempts in the half, and turned the ball over 11 times.
Lee finished shooting 1-for-10 from 3-point territory, while Condon had six of Florida's 18 turnovers.
Next Up
Florida (2-1) travels to Jacksonville on Sunday to face another in-state rival in Miami for the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.