Florida Gators Basketball Stock Report After Win over UNF
The No. 3 Forida Gators left with a much better outcome on Thursday against North Florida compared to their contest with the Arizona Wildcats on Monday, routing the Ospreys, 104-64. It was all hands on deck in the Gators’ second game of the season, as 14 players saw action against North Florida.
That also means a larger sample size for the final stock report of the week for the Gators men’s basketball team.
Stock Up
Alex Condon
Alex Condon had a strong bounce-back performance against North Florida after an underwhelming night against Arizona to begin the year. He looked like his old self in this game, connecting the half-court offense with his good vision and imposing himself on the glass. Additionally, his offensive footwork and touch around the rim looked better.
Condon finished with a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.
Micah Handlogten
Micah Handlogten is pushing for a starting spot based on his play through both games this season. After posting a double-double in the opening contest, he followed it with another one. This time, he recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds. Moreover, he added eight more offensive rebounds to his season total.
If Rueben Chinyelu can’t steady himself on the court soon, there is a chance Handlogten could push into the first five.
Stock Down
3-Point Shooting
A question mark coming into the 2025-26 season was whether or not the Gators had enough perimeter shooting on the roster. Well, in the first two games, the early returns are not promising.
Florida was 6-for-32 against North Florida from behind the arc, making them 13-for-59 overall on the year. To play devil’s advocate, the Gators are creating good looks. Unfortunately for them, they cannot get them to fall through the basket. Either way, the shooting needs to improve soon.
Urban Klavzar
Urban Klavzar was expected to provide a spark off the bench for Florida this season. He showed in a limited role last year that he could be an offensive weapon for the Gators, but he needed to be more consistent.
However, consistency still looks to be a problem for Klavzar. He was 0-for-5 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep. Klavzar must quickly find his shooting touch if he wants to receive more minutes off the bench.
Free Throw Shooting
One reason the Gators fell to Arizona in the opener was because of their poor free-throw shooting. They were 20-for-30. Then, in the following game, the Gators missed another 10 free throws against North Florida, finishing 18-for-28 from the line.
Florida head coach Todd Golden will not be happy to see this and will want it fixed quickly before it begins to cost his team more games on the schedule.