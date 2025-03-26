Florida Gators' Biggest Obstacle to Elite 8 vs. Maryland
One of the elite freshmen in college basketball, Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen carried Maryland to a stirring victory with a buzzer-beater. He could present a problem for the Florida Gators. If the Gators possess any dreams of making it to San Antonio, they must handle the Maryland big man to send his team home.
Queen averages 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds a night. On the offensive end of the court, the Terps 6-foot-10, 246-pound freshman uses his size and power to gain positioning. From there, he uses surprising footwork to spin, dip, slide into premium scoring positions.
One the defensive size, Queen uses that same physicality to contact and bully opponents in the post. With that said, how will Florida combat Queen?
Use Overwhelming Athleticism
For all of his size and power, which he possesses in abundance, Queen does not move well on defense. That is to say, quicker players that can flash in and out of the lane will cause him problems leading to grabbing and fouling.
In the NCAA tournament those two early fouls will alter the complete direction of the game. Additionally, constant motion on defense will affect Queen's offense. Those layup attempts will flatten out due to fatigue. At 6-foot-10, he will struggle to go over the Gators’ bigs.
Interrupt Ball Security
As mentioned, not the most athletic nor graceful player, the freshman will lower his shoulder and barrel his way to the basket. Here's where the interesting part walks in the door. In committing 2.4 turnovers a game, the ball needs to be right in his hands without having to extend or shuffling out to retrieve it. Complete centers feature a couple of non-negotiable qualities.
First, they need the ability to cleanly catch the ball. With any hesitation or false steps, opponents draw a bead on Queen to deflect the ball or force a bad pass. Even Micha Handlogten, who UF deploys for either fouls or quick breaks should be able to use his length to harass the ball when it enters the post.
Bottom Line
Florida can throw a diverse group of post players at Derik Queen, but they will not have to. Queen will only be effective; the longer Maryland stays in the game. If Florida starts fast, the Gators can boatrace the Terps on the back on a diversified offensive attack that features multiple players.
On defense, they should have the length and numbers to help negate Queen on the other end.