Florida Gators Center Chinyelu Earns Prestigious National Honor

After a dominant junior season, one Florida Gators basketball player has been recognized with a prestigious individual honor.

According to a post made to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' official X page, Gators center Rueben Chinyelu was named the association's National Defensive Player of the year.

A top-5 national rebounder and leader of one of the sport’s top defenses!



Rueben Chinyelu of @GatorsMBK is the NABC Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/QASkYS2MCP — NABC (@NABC1927) March 31, 2026

Other notable recipients of the award include Wake Forest's Tim Duncan (1994, 1995, 1996), Anthony Davis (2011), Alonzo Mourning (1991) and Grant Hill (1992).

This past season, Chinyelu served as Florida's defensive anchor while ranking among the NCAA's top five with 11.2 rebounds per game. He managed to etch his name into the Gators’ record books, setting program records for offensive rebounds (137) and double-doubles (19) in a season.

Besides his most recent recognition, Chinyelu was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and also earned Second-Team All-SEC honors along with an AP All-America honorable mention.

A Look At His Time As A Gator

Chinyelu has served as Florida's top defensive player since transferring over from Washington State in 2024. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Nigerian native made an immediate impact since arriving in Gainesville from Washington State in 2024.

During Florida's National Championship run in 2025, he became just the fifth Gator (Joakim Noah, Taurean Green, Lee Humphrey, Will Richard) to start 40 games in a season while starting every game for Florida. That season, he averaged six points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59.9% from the field and blocking 34 shots.

One of his most notable performances as a Gator came during Florida’s Final Four win over Auburn in 2025, when he grabbed nine rebounds while holding Auburn star Johni Broome to just three points in the second half.

After originally considering entering the NBA Draft, Chinyelu returned to an expanded offensive role this season. His shot attempts jumped from 4.3 per game to 7.3, while his scoring average rose to 10.9 points to go along with 11.2 rebounds per game.

The junior finished the season with 393 total rebounds, the second-highest mark in program history behind former NCAA rebounding leader and AP All-American Neal Walk, who has stood as Florida’s all-time leading rebounder for 57 years.

His best game of the season came during Florida's 98-94 win over No. 10 Vanderbilt, when he scored 20 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, blocking three shots and dishing out three assists. Chinyelu’s top rebounding performance of the season came during the Gators’ 86-66 win over Georgia, when he became the only Florida player this century to record 20 rebounds in a game.