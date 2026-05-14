Where Rueben Chinyelu Stands on Possibly Returning to Florida Gators

Todd Golden's roster for the Florida Gators' 2026-27 season is nearly complete as the team waits on a decision from one key piece.

Rising senior center Rueben Chinyelu, the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, is currently participating in the AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026 in Chicago, during which he was "non-committal" on a decision on whether or not he will remain in the draft or return to Florida, according to CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter

Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu was non-committal on his stay-or-go move. Florida’s retention of Tommy Haugh and Alex Condon is a factor, though.



“They want to, you know, do something special. … The Gators are looking great, you know, so I'm loving it.” pic.twitter.com/e6PNpmBsQZ — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) May 13, 2026

However, Florida's successful retention of forward Alex Condon and wing Thomas Haugh will be factors for Chinyelu.

"They want to do something special," Chinyelu said, via Trotter. "The Gators are looking great. So, I'm loving it."

That comment from Chinyelu echoes what Golden told members of the local media last month when asked about the Gators' chances to keep Chinyelu. Golden emphasized familiarity with nearly the same roster as last season as well as the entire coaching staff staying as factors. Additionally, Golden explained that Chinyelu's NIL evaluation and opportunity may be greater as a senior at Florida than as a low first or second-round pick for a small-market NBA team.

There is also the opportunity for Chinyelu to solidify himself as a first-round pick in the 2027 draft. As it stands, Chinyelu is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect by CBS Sports and the No. 43 overall prospect by ESPN. ESPN's Jeremy Woo last month mocked Chinyelu to be selected by Orlando in the second round No. 47 overall pick.

The uncertainty surrounding Chinyelu's draft positioning has ultimately led Trotter to make an educated guess that Chinyelu will return to Florida for his senior season.

"Rueben is a really bright dude. He has seen his progression since he got here," Golden said last month. "I remember a lot of people questing the take is he going to be able to do it and started 40 games on a national championship team the next year. He was one of the best defensive player and one of the best rebounder if not the best rebounder in America, and his offensive game came along. Why can’t he make the big jump and go into what is widely considered a weaker draft the next year and potentially play his way into the middle of the first round? It's all within the range of outcomes.

"Rueben is a guy that I would bet on in terms of who he is as a person and what he is made of to be able to do something like that."

Rueben Chinyelu became the first Gator to average a double-double in a single season in 50 years. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That being said, Chinyelu's performance at the combine could be enough to convince teams to attempt to select him in the first round, which could be enough for him to forgo his final year of eligibility and begin his pro career.

At the combine, the 6-foot-10, 259-pound Chinyelu recorded the longest hand length (10 inches) and wingspan (7-foot-7.5 inches). He also had strong numbers with his hand width (10.25 inches), standing reach (9-foot-3.5 inches), no-step vertical leap (30.5 inches) and the shuttle run (2.85 seconds).

In shooting drills, an attribute Chinyelu is not known for, his numbers impressed even if they were not among the best at the combine. He hit 18 of 30 shots off the dribble and 11 of 25 long-range shots. He added 13 points (5-for-8) and five rebounds in Wednesday's 5-on-5 scrimmage and added a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double on Thursday.

Only time will tell if Chinyelu elects to return to Florida or stay in the draft. The deadline for college athletes with eligibility to decide is on May 27. Golden previously said Florida is "prepared to pivot" if Chinyelu ultimately departs from the program.

"There's nobody that's going to replace Rueben," Golden said. "You know, Rueben's a pretty unique, amazing player. So it might have to be, you know, just kind of a, whatever, just a different type of replacement. But again, I'm keeping my fingers crossed and hoping we get the big fella back.”

Florida has added European forwards Arturas Butajevas and Domen Petrovic to the roster alongside 7-foot freshman center Jones Lay.

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