Florida Gators Forward Thomas Haugh Earns Additional All-American Honors

One Florida Gators star continues to rack up the hardware, now earning All-American honors from all four major voting bodies.

On Wednesday, Gators forward Thomas Haugh received All-American nods from two different organizations, earning a second-team selection from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and a third-team selection from the United States Basketball Writers Association.

In addition to his latest honor, he was also named a second-team All-American by The Sporting News and earned third-team recognition from the Associated Press.

marking his name in history



ℹ️ https://t.co/CdWFBSkx3k pic.twitter.com/BsPf7S661Z — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 18, 2026

It’s a historic milestone for the Gators’ program, especially considering former Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr. became the first player in school history to earn All-American recognition from all four major outlets while leading the Gators to a national championship last season.

On Monday, fellow Gator Rueben Chinyelu joined Haugh on the AP's list of All-Americans, earning an honorable mention.

A Look at Haugh's Season

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) dribbles the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This season, Haugh is averaging 17.1 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game, starting all 32 games for the Gators.

While he played an integral role on Florida's 2025 National Championship team, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward has stepped up as the Gators' primary offensive weapon, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Some of his most notable performances came against ranked SEC competition, scoring 22 points in wins against both No. 20 Arkansas and No. 23 Alabama while adding 20 points in Florida's win against No. 18 Georgia.

While the junior shot just 35.7 percent in the Gators’ loss to No. 22 Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament, he preceded it with an 18-point performance on 54.5 percent shooting in a win over then-No. 10 Vanderbilt earlier in the season.

In 2025, he averaged 9.8 points while adding 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game through 40 appearances and five starts. During Florida's National Championship win against Houston, he scored totaled five points, five rebounds and three assists.

"He's given everything to our program and he's in a great position, you know, to further his career," said Florida head coach Todd Golden. "If he decides to leave, he will leave behind a great legacy."

While he has a year of remaining eligibility, the general consensus projecting him as a lottery pick makes it unlikely he returns for a final season. In ESPN’s most recent mock draft, Haugh is projected to be selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.