How the NCAA's Impending '5-for-5' Eligibility Ruling Affects Florida's Denzel Aberdeen

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden re-recruited guard Denzel Aberdeen out of the NCAA Transfer Portal despite the fact that he is technically out of eligibility. As Aberdeen waits on a decision from the NCAA regarding a fifth year of eligibility, the NCAA itself continues to move forward with an eligibility ruling that slightly affects Aberdeen.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Monday directed the Division I Cabinet to move forward with a "five-for-five" eligibility concept that permits student-athletes five years of play in five years of eligibility, an extension of the current five years to play four seasons model. The concept, which could be approved by the Cabinet in May, came with a twist, however.

Current NCAA student athletes will have to adhere to the current eligibility model, while athletes who exhausted their eligibility in the spring of 2026 do not qualify for a fifth year of eligibility that is given in the new model. NCAA president Charlie Baker told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he is "pretty optimistic" that the new rules, including barring former student-athletes from getting a retroactive fifth year, will be approved.

So, where does that leave Aberdeen, who completed his fourth year of college at Kentucky after three redshirt-less seasons at Florida?

NEWS: NCAA President Charlie Baker told ESPN today that he’s “pretty optimistic” that the new aged-based eligibility proposal will happen. The DI Board of Directors met today and will recommend to not implement this rule retroactively for graduates/exhausted eligibility. “If… pic.twitter.com/wZJVl5aV9I — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 27, 2026

Prior to the NCAA's update, head coach Todd Golden expressed confidence that Aberdeen, even with the uncertaintly of a five-for-five eligibility rule or when it would go into place, will receive his fifth year of eligibility due to his minor participation as a true freshman during the 2022-23 season.

Golden went as far as to call it "a common sense situation."

"This isn't a 27-year-old trying to play his eighth year in college at his sixth different school. This is a 22-year-old within his fifth-year clock coming back to get his degree," Golden said a week ago. "And I think it would be a really weird stance to try to fight him from playing. Now if he had played 30 games and played 15 minutes a night, we wouldn't be going down this path.

"But to me there's a common sense approach on Denzel that I think should be solved pretty quickly."

As a true freshman, Aberdeen played in just 12 games, averaging less than four minutes on the court in those appearances. Golden also argued the discrepancies in rules for different NCAA sports as another reason Aberdeen should get a fifth year. For reference, college football allows players one opportunity to keep one year of eligibility if they play in four games or less in a single season. Also, games do not count towards eligibility.

"Why are those two sports not equitable in regards to their rules?" Golden argued.

At the time, Golden argued that he did not think five-for-five would have a big effect on Aberdeen because "it doesn't sound like anything is going to come down until August." Now, that will not be an option.

Even with the impending five-for-five eligibility rule not applicable to Aberdeen, Florida believes Aberdeen's case is strong. If, for some reason, the NCAA denies Aberdeen, there is always the legal route, which Golden admitted is a "last resort" option.

"I don't anticipate us having to get there, but again, from a common sense perspective, a lot of people will be on his side," he said.

For now, Aberdeen will have to wait for the NCAA to rule on his specific waiver before Florida makes its next move, with one avenue for another year closed but multiple avenues still open.

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