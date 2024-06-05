Florida Gators Incoming Transfer Ranked Among Nation's Best
“Quality over quantity,” many say, and it looks like Florida Gators Head Coach Todd Golden is using that ideology this summer as well.
According to college basketball analytics expert Evan Miyakawa’s transfer portal rankings, Florida has the 10th-best average quality of transfer.
It is not always about how many players you bring in, but rather the talents you welcome into the program.
If you want to win national championships in any sport, you must bring in the top talents available. Whether that be through the portal these days or via the high school route, it is paramount.
In this average transfer quality ranking, they have an average ranking of 4.02. The only teams to have a better ranking are St. Johns, Arkansas, Michigan, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Ohio State, Alabama and Duke.
They beat out the likes of Kentucky, Connecticut, Tennessee and others.
Additionally, Miyakawa’s analytics state that the Gators best grab out of the portal is Alijah Martin.
Martin began his career with the Florida Atlantic Owls. Over his four seasons with the Owls, Martin averaged 11.9 points per game, 1.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds while also shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
In addition to Martin, the Gators also reeled in Chattanooga forward Sam Alexis and Washington State center Rueben Chinyelu through the portal.
Also, Florida still has two more roster spots to fill on this team.
Now, this is not something new to Golden and the Gators. Last year, Florida attacked the portal heavily.
At the end of their raid of the portal, they came out with All-American candidate Walter Clayton Jr., Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel, Micah Handlogten and Julian Rishwain.
Adding these players to the team placed the Gators sixth in incoming transfers class rankings on Evan Miyakawa’s transfer rankings in 2023.
Albeit a slightly different ranking, that is still back-to-back top-10 transfer classes for Florida.
Going into his third season with the Florida Gators, Todd Golden has assembled and constructed, with the help of back-to-back top-10 rated transfer portal classes, a roster that can play with the best of the best in the country.