Florida Gators make Decision for Starting Point Guard
The Florida Gators having a true floor general in Zyon Pullin last season made Walter Clayton Jr.’s life way easier and led to a career year for himself in points per game (17.6). Overall in 2023-24, Clayton Jr. averaged 17.6 points per game, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
However, now that Pullin has moved onto the NBA, the Gators are back to having no “true” point guard in the starting rotation. And while we caught a small glimpse of what Clayton Jr. could do as the lead last season, it still left a lot to be desired.
But that hasn’t stopped head coach Todd Golden from naming Clayton Jr. the point guard once again even with the addition of Alijah Martin from the transfer portal.
According to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Golden told him that “he plans to use Walter Clayton Jr. as Florida’s starting point guard during the 2024-25 season.”
Clayton Jr. did act as the lead guard in his first three games as a Gator due to Pullin’s initial three-game suspension and had 15 assists in these games, but he also turned the ball over 8 times.
Additionally, five of them came in a tightly contested 73-70 loss against the Virginia Cavaliers, including a turnover with two seconds left that would ultimately seal the game for the Cavaliers.
Now, none of that should take away from the player he is. He’s an uber-talented scorer who can get a bucket at all three levels.
Also, he has shown to be average to above average passer in moments and will certainly be tested in this area for next season.
If he is able to limit his errant passes and untimely turnovers, this will be huge for himself as that will show NBA executives and general managers that he has that in his locker and is not just a scoring guard.
Furthermore, if he can turn into a consistent passer, the Gators will be a dangerous team that is capable of outplaying their way-too-early No. 21 ranking from ESPN.