Miami Heat Sign Former Gators Guard
The Miami Heat have signed former Florida Gators point guard Zyon Pullin, the team announced on Monday. The terms of the deal were not revealed.
An undrafted free agent signee, Pullin played well in the Heat’s nine Summer League games, which ended in a summer league championship. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.2 rebounds on a 51.3 shooting percentage, which includes an astonishing 75% mark from deep.
Although only with the Gators for a single season, Pullin may have saved his best collegiate season for last. As Florida’s primary starting point guard, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 33 appearances, which included 27 starts.
He also owns two school records: highest assist-to-turnover ratio in a season (3.77) and most consecutive games scoring in double figures to begin a UF career (23). He was also a part of the first Gators trio that each put up 500 points in a season, joining Walter Clayton Jr. and Tyrese Samuel.
Statistically, Pullin led the Gators in assists with 162 and free throws made with 161. Meanwhile, his total points (512) and minutes played (1107) were second, and his field goals made (158) and three-pointers made (35) were third.
SEC coaches named Pullin to its All-SEC First Team as a result of his season.
Florida will have big shoes to fill with Pullin off to the NBA, but there’s options to do so.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported early Monday that the Gators were planning to use Clayton Jr. at the point guard spot this season. Additionally, Florida returns junior guard Denzel Aberdeen, who found success late last season, and added Slovenian guard Urban Klavzar in the offseason to occupy its last scholarship spot.