Florida Gators March Madness History: Record, Titles, Final Four Appearances

The Florida Gators enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the second season in a row, searching for the program's fourth national title.

While Florida made history by being named a No. 1 seed twice in a row for the first time in program history, the Gators are far from accomplishing its goal of going back-to-back as champions.

Head coach Todd Golden celebrates after leading the Florida Gators to a national championship in his third season as the head coach. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Ahead of Florida's appearance in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, starting with a game on Friday against either Lehigh or Prairie View A&M, Florida Gators on SI has detailed Florida's full NCAA Tournament history, which includes 24 official appearances, 11 official Sweet 16 appearances, 10 Elite Eight appearances, six Final Four appearances, four national championship appearances and three titles.

Gators NCAA Tournament Stats

Overall, Florida has 26 total appearances in the NCAA Tournament, with 24 official appearances, 11 official Sweet 16 appearances (12 total), 10 Elite Eight appearances, six Final Four appearances, four national championship appearances and three titles (2006, 2007, 2025).

Florida's total record in the NCAA Tournament is 54-22, but its official record is 51-20. The Gators made nine-straight appearances from 1999-2007, five-straight from 2010-14, four-straight from 2017-21 (no tournament in 2020) and have now made three-straight since 2024.

Norm Sloan Era: Florida's First Appearances

14 years since leaving the program after his first stint, Norm Sloan returned as Florida's head coach in 1980, during which he led Florida to its first three NCAA Tournament appearances from 1987-89.

Florida's first in 1987 saw the Gators go from a No. 6 seed all the way to the Sweet Sixteen after a win over No. 11 NC State in the Round of 64 and an upset over No. 3 Purdue in the Round of 32. A loss to No. 2 Syracuse, the tournament's runner-up, ended the season.

The Gators went back to the tournament as a No. 6 seed in 1988, losing in the Round of 32, and in 1989, losing in the Round of 64. However, those appearances in 1987 and 1988 were vacated by the NCAA due to star guard Vernon Maxwell being retroactively declared ineligible for taking money from an agent, while other controversies such as Maxwell's drug scandal and rules violations from Sloan and his statf forced his resignation.

Lon Kruger Era: Gators' First Final Four

Replacing Sloan, Lon Kruger brought stability and its first taste of postseason success. In 1994, Kruger's Gators were a three-seed and upset No. 2 UConn in overtime to reach the Elite Eight. After defeating nine-seed Boston College, Florida advanced to its first Final Four.

While Florida ultimately lost to eventual runner-up Duke, the appearance set the tone for Florida's future success. Kruger, meanwhile, led Florida back to the tournament in 1995, but that would be his second and last appearance in the NCAA Tournament at Florida.

Billy Donovan Era: Florida's First Titles

A former Kentucky assistant, Billy Donovan seemed destined to become an SEC head coach, and Florida took a shot on the young coach in 1996. It would take a few years, but Donovan had his first postseason success in 1999, leading Florida to the Sweet 16.

In 2000, Florida had its best postseason to date. The five-seed Gators upset No. 4 Illinois in the Round of 32, No. 1 Duke in the Sweet 16 and No. 3 Oklahoma State in the Elite Eight to reach its second Final Four in school history. A win over North Carolina pushed Florida to the National Championship, where the Gators ultimately fell to Michigan State.

On this day in 2000, Mike Miller won it for @GatorsMBK at the buzzer 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rArri01mAP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2025

The Gators made the NCAA Tournament the next five seasons but never made it past the Round of 32. 2006 saw Donovan's Gators reach new heights.

A three-seed, Florida upset No. 1 Villanova in the Elite Eight, downed Cinderalla 11-seed George Mason in the Final Four and defeated blue-blood UCLA in the National Championship. A year later with its entire starting five of Taurean Green, Lee Humphrey, Corey Brewer, Al Horford and Joakim Noah, the Gators earned its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The result? Dominance in the tournament on its way to the program's second national title with a win over Ohio State. With it, Florida became the first school to go back-to-back as champions since Duke (1991-92) and the first and only school to win a football and men's basketball title in the same season, both of which were wins over Ohio State.

While Florida missed the tournament in 2008 and 2009 and were bounced in the Round of 64 in 2010, Donovan's final stretch saw the Gators back to being relevant in the postseason. From 2011-14, Donovan went to four-straight Elite Eights with a Final Four appearance in 2014, where Florida, the No. 1 seed in the entire tournament, was upset by eventual champion UConn.

Donovan, after missing the postseason in 2015, eventually left Florida for a job as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mike White Era: Consistently Bounced

Mike White had big shoes to fill as Donovan's replacement, but he never replicated the postseason success.

In his second season, he led Florida on a surprise run to the Elite Eight, headlined by Chris Chiozza's buzzer-beater in the Sweet 16 over Wisconsin, but from 2018-19 and in 2021 (no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic), Florida never made it past the first weekend, which included getting upset by 15-seed Oral Roberts in 2021.

Posting a March Madness game winner every day until the tournament:



Chris Chiozza hits a WILD shot to take down Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/agZgyQiwz1 — Splash Sports (@splashsports) March 9, 2025

After the SEC Tournament in 2022, White bailed from Florida to become Georgia's head coach, escaping the criticism that plagued his tenure while ultimately putting the Gators on a path to becoming champions.

Todd Golden Era: Back on Top

Todd Golden's tenure started off rocky with a first-round exit in the NIT, but his 2024 season gave hope. After a run to the SEC Tournament Final, the Gators had high hopes for the NCAA Tournament despite being a seven-seed. Instead, heartbreak happened as Colorado hit a shot in the final seconds to take home a 102-100.

That result, though, fueled next season. Star guard Walter Clayton Jr., who had 33 points in the loss to Colorado, led the way as Florida, SEC Tournament champions and a one-seed in the tournament for the first time since 2014, went on an impressive run to the program's third national title.

Florida knocked off two-time defending champion UConn in the Round of 32, while using second-half comebacks against Texas Tech, Auburn and Houston to win the title.