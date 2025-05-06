Florida Gators Men’s Basketball Staff Receive Pay Raises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Not only did head coach Todd Golden receive a heavy salary increase, Todd Golden’s staff on the Florida Gators men’s basketball around him have also seen a bump in pay.
According to Neil Blackmon on X, Florida’s staff payroll a season ago was 11th in the SEC out of 16 and now this salary spike moves them into the top 5.
Making up Golden’s staff are associate head coaches Carlin Hartman and Korey McCray; assistant coaches Taurean Green, Jonathan Safir and Dave Klatsky; assistant director Victor Lopez; player development assistant Jordan Talley; executive assistant Tracy Pfaff; director of basketball operations Jordan Jacobson and video coordinator Nolan Crist.
For those that don’t remember, though, the Gators did make two notable changes to their staff this offseason due to coaches moving on up the coaching ranks.
The Gators lost assistant coaches Kevin Hovde, who took the Columbia head coach position, and John Andrzejek, who is now the head coach at Campbell. As their successors, Golden chose to promote Safir and went to the Division III ranks for Klatsky.
Before the promotion, Safir served as the director of basketball strategy and analytics and is credited with assembling the championship-winning roster from last year.
“Jonathan deserves a lot of credit for his work in many different areas of our program that ultimately led to our national championship victory a few weeks ago,” Golden said. “He will continue helping me with the various roster management responsibilities he has had and will take on a bigger role on-court moving forward.”
Klatsky was the head coach of Division III program NYU. He spent three seasons as their head coach and was 68-16 during that time, including a Division III national championship game appearance.
"I am thrilled to add Dave to our staff as an assistant coach here in Gainesville,” Golden said. “Dave is a high achiever and a proven winner. Whether it was at Penn as a player, Colgate as an assistant, or NYU as the program's head coach, Dave has won big everywhere he's been. He has a great analytical sense for the game, and is a great teacher on the floor.”
Florida will open the season in Las Vegas on November 3, where they’ll take on Big 12 member Arizona.