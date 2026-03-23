Florida Names Rhode Island's Tammi Reiss as New Women's Basketball Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Sunday tabbed Rhode Island head coach Tammi Reiss as the next women's basketball head coach, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced.

Reiss, replacing the outgoing Kelly Rae Finley, comes to Florida after seven seasons leading Rhode Island, where she went 138-73 and recently led the Rams to its first NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in 30 years.

"Tammi Reiss is a proven winner and an outstanding leader whose experience as both a player and coach stood out throughout this process," Stricklin said. "She brings tremendous enthusiasm, an unbelievable competitive spirit, and a relentless work ethic that will resonate with our student-athletes and our entire program. Tammi has a genuine passion for the game and for developing young women, and it was clear from the beginning how much she wanted the opportunity to lead the Florida Gators."

Reiss led a complete turnaround for a struggling Rhode Island program. In the 15 years before her hiring ahead of the 2019 season, the Rams had just one winning season. In seven seasons at Rhode Island, she had six, including four 20-win seasons. She was named the Atlantic 10's Coach of the Year three times in her career and was on the Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year Watch List this past season.

"It's a bit bittersweet to say goodbye to a place that you love so much," Reiss said. "Rhode Island gave me a shot when nobody else believed in me. They gave me all the necessary resources to be successful, and we accomplished everything that I promised the university and the fan base that we set out to do.

"But I've been waiting for an opportunity to coach at the highest level, and it doesn't get any better than the SEC in terms of women's basketball. Between Florida's academic reputation, which is very important to me, and the resources available to the program, I believe we have all the pieces necessary to build a championship-caliber team that the university and community will be proud of and excited to support. I can't wait to get down to Gainesville and get started."

Before her stint at Rhode Island, Reiss was an assistant at Syracuse from 2015-19, an assistant head coach at Cal State Fullerton (2013-15), an assistant at San Diego State (2011-13), an assistant with the San Antonio Silver Stars (2003) and an assistant with the Utah Starzz (2001-02). Prior to her coaching days, she was a three-time All-American at Virginia, helping the Caviliers reach three straight Final Fours (1990-92) and an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish (1991) while also finishing her career as the program's career leader in 3-point field goal percentage and made field goals and finishing second in total points.

At Virginia, where she also later coached as an assistant from 1993-96, she played with now-South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

"Over the past seven seasons at Rhode Island, she's recruited the right players, developed them, and built a culture that reflects who she is: disciplined, competitive, and committed," Staley said. "Taking Rhode Island to the NCAA Tournament this season is a testament to that work. This is a full-circle moment for both of us. From sharing the court as roommates and teammates to now coaching in the same league, it's special. And I know she's going to make a strong impact at Florida."

Now at Florida, Reiss takes over a program that has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2022 and past the first weekend in the tournament since 1998. She will also be tasked with building a roster and retaining star guard Liv McGill and forward Me'Arah O'Neal.

"I need a certain investment in women's basketball, and they did that. I've had other opportunities, but again, I've been very particular about the program that checks all the boxes and is a builder program,'' Reiss said, via Florida Gators' writer Scott Carter. "I don't like inheriting. I want something to build. All I needed was someone to meet halfway. Florida came to the table, and they are ready. They want a good women's basketball program, and they are ready to resource it accordingly.

"It fit me perfectly. Now I have to do my job. It was hard to say goodbye to a place I love, but it was so easy to say yes to a place where you can see yourself being successful, and you can help a program reach its goals."