All Gators

Florida to Play Houston in the National Championship

The Cougars defeated Duke, 70-67, after the Florida Gators' win over Auburn.

Cam Parker

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; The Houston Cougars celebrates after their win against the Duke Blue Devils in a semifinal of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; The Houston Cougars celebrates after their win against the Duke Blue Devils in a semifinal of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO-- The Florida Gators' opponent for Monday's national championship ship has been set: The Houston Cougars.

No. 1 Houston, winners of the East Region, upset No. 1 Duke Saturday night, 70-67, with an 11-0 run over the final 1:14 to advance to the championship. Star guard LJ Cryer scored 26 points including a pair of free throws with three seconds left to make it a three-point game.

J'Wan Roberts, who recorded a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws before Cryer's, giving Houston its first lead since the Cougars held a 6-5 lead with 15:25 left in the first half and erasing a 14-point deficit in the second half.

The win marks Houston's third appearance in the national championship with its previous two coming in the 1983 and 1984 seasons. The Cougars have never won a national championship.

Florida's matchup with Houston will mark only the third meeting between the two programs with the Cougars holding a 2-0 series lead. The team's last met on Dec. 8, 1973, a 97-73 win for Houston, after first meeting on Dec. 7, 1970, a 61-60 win for the Cougars.

The Gators, meanwhile, advanced to the title game for the fourth time in school history with a 79-73 win over Auburn. Guard Walter Clayton Jr. scored a game-high 34 points, a program record for a Final Four, while Florida held Auburn forward/center Johni Broome to only three points in the second half.

Florida last won a national championship in its most-recent appearance during the 2006-07 season, which saw the Gators repeat as champions. The program's first appearance in the national title came during the 1999-2000 season.

Monday's title matchup will begin at 8:50 p.m. ET with television coverage on CBS.

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Basketball