Former Gators Basketball Star Makes Debut with Philadelphia 76ers
Former Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton is back in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers announced Thursday that he signed a 10-day contract.
He made his debut with the 76ers the same day. Castleston played 16 minutes of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, going 1-for-4 from the field, missing both of his 3-point shot attempts. He finished with two points on the night. He had three rebounds, all defensive, and three assists.
Before heading to Philadelphia, he played 20 games, four starts. between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He had consecutive 10-day contracts with the Raptors.
Last season, he made his NBA debut, playing 16 games with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists.
Castleton has spent most of his time in the G League since he left Gainesville. In 31 G League games going back to last season, he’s averaging 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and three assists per game.
This season is one of five players to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and one block in the regular G League season.
He started his college career with Michigan and transferred to Florida after two seasons. Castleton played in 78 games over three seasons with the Gators. His first two were under Mike White and his final season was under Todd Golden.
The Gators reached the NCAA Tournament in Castleton's first season with the program, making the Round of 32. They took down Virginia Tech in overtime before infamously losing to Oral Roberts. Florida played in the NIT the following two seasons.
During his time with the Gators, he received multiple accolades, including 2023 USA Today Defensive Player of the Year, 2023 First Team All-SEC, two-time Second All-SEC and 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team. He went undrafted in 2023.