76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17

The Philadelphia 76ers start a road trip with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on NBC on Tuesday night.

The shorthanded 76ers have won two in a row and three of their last four games, but face an uphill battle tonight in Denver. The Nuggets are returning home after beating the Spurs and losing to the Lakers, so they’ll be looking for a get-right spot against Philadelphia.

Denver was missing a few players itself in the first meeting but still got an upset win in Philadelphia back in January.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

76ers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +15.5 (-112)

Nuggets -15.5 (-108)

Moneyline

76ers +750

Nuggets -1205

Total

236.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

76ers vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, NBCSP, ALT

76ers record: 37-31

Nuggets record: 41-27

76ers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – Out

Joel Embiid – Out

Paul George – Out

Tyrese Maxey – Out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out

Dalen Terry – Questionable

Jabari Walker – Out

Nuggets Injury Report

DaRon Holmes II – Out

Curtis Jones – Out

KJ Simpson – Out

Peyton Watson – Out

76ers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Justin Edwards is getting a chance to start for Philadelphia with a few key players out, and he’s making the most of the opportunity. Edwards went OVER 18.5 PRA in his last three games, including 19 and 21 points alone in his last two contests.

It’ll obviously be a tougher matchup tonight in Denver, but Edwards appears to have found his shot. He’s 18 for 27 over the last two games, including 3 of 5 from deep against Portland.

Someone has to score and put up some stats for Philadelphia; why not Edwards?

76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The last time the 76ers went into Denver without Joel Embiid, they lost 144-109 as +11.5 underdogs. Now Embiid is just the tip of the iceberg on a long injury report.

Philadelphia just lost by 21 in Detroit and 14 in Cleveland in its last two road games. It’s now 14-17 against the spread as the underdog, including 8-9 as the road underdog.

The Nuggets blew out the Rockets 129-93 in their last home game, and we should see another blowout victory tonight in Denver.

Pick: Nuggets -15.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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