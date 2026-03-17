76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17
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The Philadelphia 76ers start a road trip with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on NBC on Tuesday night.
The shorthanded 76ers have won two in a row and three of their last four games, but face an uphill battle tonight in Denver. The Nuggets are returning home after beating the Spurs and losing to the Lakers, so they’ll be looking for a get-right spot against Philadelphia.
Denver was missing a few players itself in the first meeting but still got an upset win in Philadelphia back in January.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on
Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
76ers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 76ers +15.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -15.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- 76ers +750
- Nuggets -1205
Total
- 236.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
76ers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, NBCSP, ALT
- 76ers record: 37-31
- Nuggets record: 41-27
76ers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Johni Broome – Out
- Joel Embiid – Out
- Paul George – Out
- Tyrese Maxey – Out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out
- Dalen Terry – Questionable
- Jabari Walker – Out
Nuggets Injury Report
- DaRon Holmes II – Out
- Curtis Jones – Out
- KJ Simpson – Out
- Peyton Watson – Out
76ers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
Justin Edwards is getting a chance to start for Philadelphia with a few key players out, and he’s making the most of the opportunity. Edwards went OVER 18.5 PRA in his last three games, including 19 and 21 points alone in his last two contests.
It’ll obviously be a tougher matchup tonight in Denver, but Edwards appears to have found his shot. He’s 18 for 27 over the last two games, including 3 of 5 from deep against Portland.
Someone has to score and put up some stats for Philadelphia; why not Edwards?
76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
The last time the 76ers went into Denver without Joel Embiid, they lost 144-109 as +11.5 underdogs. Now Embiid is just the tip of the iceberg on a long injury report.
Philadelphia just lost by 21 in Detroit and 14 in Cleveland in its last two road games. It’s now 14-17 against the spread as the underdog, including 8-9 as the road underdog.
The Nuggets blew out the Rockets 129-93 in their last home game, and we should see another blowout victory tonight in Denver.
Pick: Nuggets -15.5 (-108)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop