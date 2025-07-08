Former Gators Battle in NBA Summer League
While it was a tightly contested battle between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, it was also a battle on the hardwood between former Florida Gators.
Walter Clayton Jr., Zyon Pullin and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. all took the court in this game with Clayton Jr. suiting up for the Jazz and Pullin and Fleming Jr. playing for the Grizzlies.
Clayton Jr., who was taken with the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Jazz stayed perfect in the Salt Lake City Summer League with a 112-111 win over the Grizzlies. He ended the game with only four points but contributed six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. His plus/minus of +11 was also a game-high.
Another detail that may go unnoticed to the casual viewer is that Clayton Jr. closed the game for the Jazz despite second-year guard Isaiah Collier being the more experienced option.
The former Gator has not been the same scorer he was in college through two summer league games, but he has not needed to be. Instead, he has played a much more facilitator role, totaling 12 assists in the two games played.
Clayton Jr. will have one more game in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder before moving on to the NBA 2k26 Summer League in Las Vegas.
As for Pullin and Fleming Jr., they both played their roles well for their team.
The latter provided 11 minutes off the bench, scoring three points, grabbing three rebounds and notching one steal. Pullin contributed a near-double-double with 10 points, nine assists, one rebound and two steals in 25 minutes. He also had a halftime buzzer-beater from way beyond the 3-point line.
These two will finish out their Salt Lake City Summer League with the 76ers on Tuesday.