Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Golden State Warriors are looking to continue their dominance against the Memphis Grizzlies when they meet up on Wednesday night.

The Warriors have won five straight and eight of the last nine meetings with Memphis, but the Grizzlies gave them a scare with a 114-113 final a few weeks ago.

That victory is one of the Warriors’ two wins in their last six games, and Memphis has lost six of its last seven as well.

This is a tough spot for Golden State after losing in New Orleans last night with Steph Curry and Kristaps Porzingis among players to miss that one. Meanwhile, Memphis is coming off a home loss to Sacramento on Monday night.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors -3.5 (-122)

Grizzlies +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Warriors: -180

Grizzlies: +150

Total

227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, FDSN SE-MEM

Warriors record: 30-28

Grizzlies record: 21-35

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – out

L.J. Cryer – out

Seth Curry – out

Steph Curry – missed Tuesday’s game (knee)

Al Horford – questionable

De’Anthony Melton – questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – missed Tuesday’s game (illness)

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Kyle Anderson – questionable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Zach Edey – out

Ja Morant – out

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Ty Jerome is off the injury report after missing Monday’s game with an illness. It’s been tough going this season for Jerome, who missed the first few months of the season due to a calf strain.

Jerome is averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 assists through seven games this season. He’s getting more playing time during his first year in Memphis, and he’s making the most of it.

The Warriors did hold Jerome to 13 points and just 1 assist earlier this month, but the guard should be able to get up to his season averages against a fatigued Golden State squad this time around.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

This might finally be Memphis’ chance to break their skid against the Warriors. They nearly did it a few weeks ago, and now host a tired Warriors team that is missing a few key players.

The Warriors are just 11-17 against the spread on the road this season, including 5-11 as road favorites. Overall, they’re 2-10 ATS when favored by between 2 and 5 points.

Memphis hasn’t been great ATS this season either, but this is a spot where the Grizzlies should keep it close, and possibly win outright.

Pick: Grizzlies +3.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.