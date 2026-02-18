Gators F Alex Condon Reaches Career Milestone

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators forward Alex Condon accomplished an impressive personal accolade on Tuesday against South Carolina, reaching 1,000 career points scored in his college career. He reached this mark on a two-point basket down low with 17:27 left second half.

welcome to the 1,000 point club 🔥🔥🔥@AlexCondonn pic.twitter.com/7V1TzBupDK — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 18, 2026

The junior from Perth, Australia, has been a consistent player in Florida’s rotation ever since stepping on campus. He played in 36 games as a freshman, 37 as a sophomore and 24 of the 25 games in his third year in the program.

It has been a mixed season for Condon in the 2025-26 campaign, though. Despite averaging career-highs in points (13.3) and rebounds (8.0) entering the matchup with South Carolina, his shot from deep has let him down (13.3 3-point percentage).

Still, he has had multiple big moments for the Gators in what is expected to be his final season with the program.

His best performance of the year came on Feb. 1 against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Condon scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists, blocked two shots and recorded two steals in a 23-point victory over the Crimson Tide.

After the game, Gators head coach Todd Golden made sure to show his big some love.

“Today, he looked like a first-team All-American,” Golden said. “That’s a hell of a ballgame, man. I’m not sure you could ask for anything more out of him, and I thought he was decisive and played with great physicality.”

AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/RUcH7VY3L2 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 18, 2026

In his most-recent outing, Condon recorded a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, after which Golden emphasized his ability to make winning plays despite the national criticism he has faced.

"People want to poke at things about our team or about our personnel when we're not doing everything perfectly, but you look at the big picture, and how many guys in America would you trade Alex Condon for?" Golden told Florida Gators on SI after the win. "I can't think of any at that spot."

Condon played a key role in the Gators' national championship push in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while also logging 49 blocks and 32 steals. His rebounds and blocks were team-highs.

Additionally, he tallied seven double-doubles and recorded the third-most offensive rebounds in a season in program history (103).

The do-it-all big man had his best stretch late in the season. Facing Alabama in the second-to-last game of the regular season, Condon posted 27 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. That stat line made him the fifth player nationally this century to score at least 27 points, grab 10 rebounds and block two shots in a top-10 road win.

Then, in the final regular-season contest against Ole Miss, he recorded a 17-point, 15-rebound outing in 23 minutes, becoming the third player in the conference to post 15 points and 15 rebounds in 25 or fewer minutes in SEC play.

His strong play as a sophomore earned him USA Today Second Team All-SEC honors and Third Team All-SEC honors from the coaches.

In his freshman season in Gainesville, Condon earned SEC All-Freshman honors, averaging 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also had two double-doubles and 14 games in double figures in scoring. Condon also led all SEC freshmen in 2023-24 in rebounding average and blocked shots (45).

Golden used Condon mostly off the bench as a freshman. He made just one start in 36 games played in his debut season. However, that one start came in the NCAA Tournament, making him the first player in Florida history to make his first career start in the tournament.

Earlier in that campaign, Condon recorded the most rebounds by a Florida freshman since Al Horford, bringing down 16 boards against Merrimack. Furthermore, later in the year, against Ole Miss, he claimed 10 offensive rebounds – 15 total rebounds – to become the first Gator this century with 10 offensive rebounds in a game.

At the time of publishing, Condon has 15 points and five rebounds as the Gators lead South Carolina, 53-39, with 12:36 left in the game.

