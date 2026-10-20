Former Gators Champion Waived, Looking for New Home

Former Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. was waived on Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, making him a free agent. He was the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but is now looking for a new home in year two of his career.

He had an underwhelming rookie campaign in the 2025-26 season, averaging 7.8 points, four assists and two rebounds per game on 38.4% from the field. Despite inconsistent play as a rookie, Clayton Jr. still showed his potential. He produced two 20-point and seven 15-point games as a rookie coming off the bench.

One team that could use his scoring right now is his alma mater, Florida. The Gators completed their first scrimmage on Sunday, surprisingly falling to the Baylor Bears, 82-76.

Preseason No. 1 Florida gets tripped up by Baylor in an exhibition. All five Gators' starters played 33+ minutes, but the offense was brutal for long stretches. 4-28 from downtown.



Baylor PG Kayden Mingo (31 points, eight rebounds, four dimes) has taken a major sophomore leap. pic.twitter.com/2YVdLIqDO3 — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) October 18, 2026

One key reason Baylor got the better of Florida was due to the Gators' guards' shooting woes. Boogie Fland, Denzel Aberdeen and Urban Klavzar combined for 8-for-32 against the Bears. Aberdeen, alone, shot 3-for-17 overall and 0-for-10 from three.

As a team, the Gators also struggled from deep. They connected on just four of their 29 3-point attempts. Fland, Aberdeen and Klavzar combined to shoot 1-for-16 from three. Those numbers just will not cut it during the season.

It is only an exhibition for the team, though. There is no reason to panic for the Gators. However, their guards must improve their shooting touch to achieve their offseason goals.

While it is not possible, Florida could really use Clayton Jr.’s talents on the hardwood. He is one of the most dangerous shooters to walk through the program, being a threat from anywhere on the court. The former First Team All-American scored 713 points during the Gators' run to a national championship, setting a program record.

Clayton Jr.’s threat from behind the arc is also reflected in the school's record book. He produced 210 3-point field goals in a Gators uniform, the 10th most in Florida History. He also made 117 triples in the 2024-25 season, the second-most in a single season in program history.

The Gators have one more public scrimmage before kicking off their 2026-27 campaign. They take on Stetson at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Florida then starts the season six days later on Nov. 2 against the Miami Hurricanes in Tampa, Fla. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., and it will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

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