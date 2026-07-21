2026-27 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer Favored After Summer League

The 2026 NBA Draft may end up producing multiple All-NBA players, and it certainly brought a ton of excitement to the NBA Summer League this month.

Not only were all of the top five picks impressive to watch, but players across the first round – and even some second rounders – made a statement that they are ready to contribute at the highest level.

The top four in the Rookie of the Year odds remains the top four picks in the draft, though the order is a little different. Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson is now tied with Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer as the favorite while No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa has fallen to +400, tied with No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson.

Those four players are going to drive the Rookie of the Year discussion in the 2026-27 season, but players like Darius Acuff Jr., Brayden Burries, Keaton Wagler, Yaxel Lendeborg and many others had standout showings at points in Summer League.

That should make for an exciting Rookie of the Year race, especially since a lot of the top picks landed in situations where they should play major roles from Day 1.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Darryn Peterson: +300

Cameron Boozer: +300

Caleb Wilson: +400

AJ Dybantsa: +400

Darius Acuff Jr.: +1500

Yaxel Lendeborg: +1500

Mikel Brown Jr.: +2000

Keaton Wagler: +2500

Kingston Flemings: +7500

Brayden Burries: +10000

Morez Johnson Jr.: +10000

Hannes Steinbach: +10000

Christian Anderson Jr.: +10000

Cameron Carr: +10000

Nate Ament: +20000

Labaron Philon Jr.: +20000

Dailyn Swain: +20000

Ebuka Okorie: +20000

Karim Lopez: +25000

Koa Peat: +25000

Chris Cenac Jr.: +25000

Aday Mara: +25000

Bennett Stirtz: +25000

Allen Graves: +25000

Zuby Ejiofor: +25000

Sergio De Larrea: +25000

Tarris Reed Jr.: +25000

Joshua Jefferson: +25000

Alex Karaban: +25000

Meleek Thomas: +25000

Darryn Peterson

Peterson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, had his best games this summer in the Salt Lake City Summer League, but regardless he showcased a unique offensive skill set for the Jazz.

The former Kansas star is an extremely fluid scorer at such a young age, and he showcased improved playmaking this summer compared to his freshman year as a Jayhawk.

#2 pick Darryn Peterson showcased his skillset at NBA Summer League!



🎷 20.7 PPG

🎷 4.0 APG

🎷 1.0 SPG

🎷 1.3 BPG@Darryn_P1's first year with the @utahjazz coming soon... pic.twitter.com/M07uSlPK0p — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2026

The Jazz should slot Peterson right into their starting backcourt with Keyonte George, and he’s a real threat to be a 20-point per game scorer from the jump this season. If Utah ends up competing for a playoff spot in the West, it could go a long way for Peterson’s Rookie of the Year case.

Cameron Boozer

Boozer led the Grizzlies to the Summer League title game in Las Vegas, continuing to show that he’s a winning player.

The former Duke star can do it all on the offensive end of the floor, and if his 3-point shot comes around, he’ll be a very dynamic player for Memphis this season.

No. 3 pick @CameronBoozer12 began his NBA career with a statement at NBA Summer League!



▪ 18.5 PPG

▪ 8.0 RPG

▪ 3.7 APG

▪ 1.8 SPG

▪ Led Grizzlies to championship game



Rookie season in Memphis loading 🍿 pic.twitter.com/31xaVLp6D2 — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2026

The Grizzlies are in a complete tear down, similar to Dallas last season, which should help Boozer rack up some big numbers throughout the campaign. He should be the No. 1 option in Memphis from Day 1, and he’s coming off a season where he was the runaway winner for the Wooden Award as a freshman.

Boozer was the favorite in this market after the NBA Draft, and he likely will remain in that spot heading into the 2026-27 season.

Caleb Wilson

Caleb Wilson was one of the best surprises in Summer League, even though we already knew he was going to be awesome.

The Bulls rookie averaged 23.5 points per game and shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range, showcasing an impressive offensive skill set.

No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson led the charge for the Bulls at NBA Summer League!



🔥 23.5 PPG

🔥 7.3 RPG

🔥 1.3 SPG

🔥 2.5 BPG

🔥 41.9 3P%

🔥 50.0 FG%



The Windy City has a front row seat for @CalebWilson2025's first year in the Association! pic.twitter.com/bZ3o9qF8Ff — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2026

A super athlete, Wilson has a chance to be a two-way star from the jump, and he said all the right things during Summer League about wanting to improve and put the work in. Chicago has a few more options than Memphis on offense, but there’s a chance Wilson is one of the focal points from the start of the season.

Playing alongside Josh Giddey and Norman Powell should help him get some easy looks in this rookie campaign.

AJ Dybantsa

No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa averaged a ton of points in Summer League, but he struggled with his 3-point shot in a limited showing.

AJ Dybantsa at Summer League:



25.0 PPG

7.0 RPG

2.0 APG

2.5 SPG

1.5 BPG

39.4% FG (13-33)

9.1% 3PT (1-11)pic.twitter.com/4TvichyHqR — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 14, 2026

Dybantsa has all the tools to be Rookie of the Year winner, but he does have a much different situation entering the 2026-27 season. Washington already has two established stars in Trae Young and Anthony Davis, which could take some touches away from Dybantsa.

He’ll have to become a solid off-ball shooter to really maximize his scoring potential next to Young, but there’s also a chance Washington transitions to a youth movement if it falls out of playoff contention.

Dybantsa falling to +400 in this market makes a lot of sense since there are a lot of mouths to feed on a potentially exciting Washington squad.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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