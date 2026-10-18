College Football National Championship Odds: Miami, BYU, Ole Miss Rise; Upsets Don’t Hurt Top Contenders

Week 7 of the 2026 college football season was a bloodbath for many of the top teams in the country.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Texas all lost on Saturday, causing a shift in the odds to win the National Championship.

The FIRST time in the AP Poll era that 5 of the Top 7 teams fall on the same day 😱 pic.twitter.com/SdWRmKFjtb — ESPN (@espn) October 18, 2026

Last week, Ohio State (No. 4 in the country) was the favorite to win the College Football Playoff , and it remains in that spot after holding on to end Indiana’s long winning streak. Both Ohio State and Miami are in prime position to be the No. 1 team in the new AP Poll, though the undefeated Hurricanes should be the favorite to land that spot.

Here’s a look at how some of the major upsets in Week 7 impacted the odds to win the national title:

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Indiana went up from +1000 to +850 to win the National Championship with all the losses by other top-10 teams on Saturday

Notre Dame vs. BYU: Notre Dame remains in the No. 2 spot to win the College Football Playoffs, but BYU jumped from +8000 to +4500 with a win. The Fighting Irish still have a big game against Miami remaining on their schedule.

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Back-to-back losses have dropped the Crimson Tide from +950 to +1100 to win the national title. Tennessee has jumped from +6000 to +4000 after the win.

Georgia vs. Auburn: The Bulldogs remain in the No. 3 spot to win the national title, going from +490 to +500.

Ole Miss vs. Missouri: Ole Miss went from +2700 to +1700 after beating Missouri in a top-25 matchup on Saturday. The Rebels are just a one-loss team and look like one of the best teams in the SEC.

Florida vs. Texas: The Longhorns have gone from the No. 1 team in the country to back-to-back losses against unranked teams. Texas fell from +900 to +1600 to win the national title after Saturday’s loss to the Gators. Meanwhile, Jon Sumrall’s team saved their season, moving up from +8000 to +6000 to win the national title.

Even though Miami is the top undefeated team in the country right now, it remains in the No. 4 spot in the odds to win the national title, with a soft ACC schedule, the Hurricanes won’t have a real test until they play Notre Dame later on in 2026.

There are a ton of ranked matchups to come, but oddsmakers seem to be giving some of these one-loss teams the benefit of the doubt that they’ll still make the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the full odds list after Week 7’s action.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State: +430

Notre Dame: +490

Georgia: +500

Miami (FL): +650

Indiana: +850

Alabama: +1100

Texas: +1600

Ole Miss: +1700

LSU: +1900

Tennessee: +4000

Texas Tech: +4000

BYU: +4500

Utah: +5000

Oregon: +5500

Florida: +6000

USC: +6500

Kentucky: +8000

UCLA: +8000

Iowa: +10000

No other team has better than +12500 odds to win the national title.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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