College Football National Championship Odds: Miami, BYU, Ole Miss Rise; Upsets Don’t Hurt Top Contenders
Week 7 of the 2026 college football season was a bloodbath for many of the top teams in the country.
No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Texas all lost on Saturday, causing a shift in the odds to win the National Championship.
Last week, Ohio State (No. 4 in the country) was the favorite to win the College Football Playoff, and it remains in that spot after holding on to end Indiana’s long winning streak. Both Ohio State and Miami are in prime position to be the No. 1 team in the new AP Poll, though the undefeated Hurricanes should be the favorite to land that spot.
Here’s a look at how some of the major upsets in Week 7 impacted the odds to win the national title:
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Indiana went up from +1000 to +850 to win the National Championship with all the losses by other top-10 teams on Saturday
Notre Dame vs. BYU: Notre Dame remains in the No. 2 spot to win the College Football Playoffs, but BYU jumped from +8000 to +4500 with a win. The Fighting Irish still have a big game against Miami remaining on their schedule.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Back-to-back losses have dropped the Crimson Tide from +950 to +1100 to win the national title. Tennessee has jumped from +6000 to +4000 after the win.
Georgia vs. Auburn: The Bulldogs remain in the No. 3 spot to win the national title, going from +490 to +500.
Ole Miss vs. Missouri: Ole Miss went from +2700 to +1700 after beating Missouri in a top-25 matchup on Saturday. The Rebels are just a one-loss team and look like one of the best teams in the SEC.
Florida vs. Texas: The Longhorns have gone from the No. 1 team in the country to back-to-back losses against unranked teams. Texas fell from +900 to +1600 to win the national title after Saturday’s loss to the Gators. Meanwhile, Jon Sumrall’s team saved their season, moving up from +8000 to +6000 to win the national title.
Even though Miami is the top undefeated team in the country right now, it remains in the No. 4 spot in the odds to win the national title, with a soft ACC schedule, the Hurricanes won’t have a real test until they play Notre Dame later on in 2026.
There are a ton of ranked matchups to come, but oddsmakers seem to be giving some of these one-loss teams the benefit of the doubt that they’ll still make the College Football Playoff.
Here’s a look at the full odds list after Week 7’s action.
College Football National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +430
- Notre Dame: +490
- Georgia: +500
- Miami (FL): +650
- Indiana: +850
- Alabama: +1100
- Texas: +1600
- Ole Miss: +1700
- LSU: +1900
- Tennessee: +4000
- Texas Tech: +4000
- BYU: +4500
- Utah: +5000
- Oregon: +5500
- Florida: +6000
- USC: +6500
- Kentucky: +8000
- UCLA: +8000
- Iowa: +10000
No other team has better than +12500 odds to win the national title.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2