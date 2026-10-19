Gators Basketball Will Start Season at Top of AP Top 25

It was expected that the Florida Gators would enter the 2026-27 season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Now, it is official.

The Associated Press released its official preseason poll on Monday, naming the Gators as the No. 1 team in the country, ahead of No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 UConn and No. 5 Arizona. The ranking marks just the second time in program history the Gators enter a season as the No. 1 team in the country, joining the defending-champion 2006-07 team that ultimately won back-to-back titles.

Florida, of course, does not have the luxury of trying to defend a title after last year’s shocking defeat in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 to Iowa. Instead, the Gators will go for two titles in three seasons.

Head coach Todd Golden said there is a benefit to not having to defend a title this season.

“I don't feel as stressed going into the season. I feel like last year, you know, kind of carrying the torch of the national championship into the season was a lot,” he said last month as the Gators opened preseason camp. “… we're not as worried about it this year. So I think we'll collectively, myself included, be more prepared and better ready to handle that earlier in the year."

Despite last year’s early exit, the main reason for Florida’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the fact that the Gators return the bulk of their heavy-hitting roster from last year. Star front court players Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu return, while guard Boogie Fland is expected to make a jump in production in his second season in the program

Haugh was recently named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.

Guard Denzel Aberdeen returns, as well, after a year at Kentucky and after receiving his fifth year of eligibility.

“We have a good foundation built,” Golden said. “And, a lot of the time, your summer and fall are trying to get everything in and get everybody on the same page, and we're advanced that way. We feel like we're ahead and we're able to do some different things at this point in the year that we haven't been able to do and focus on the court.”

While Florida has a talented roster, the journey to a second title in three seasons will not be easy. The Gators are set to face eight ranked teams this season, including the second-ranked Blue Devils, seventh-ranked Texas twice and eighth-ranked Tennessee. Florida could also face No. 10 Houston and No. 17 Kansas depending on the results during the Players 8 Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Gators open the season against No. 14 Miami on Nov. 2 in Tampa.

Florida also enters the season with even more eyes on them after Sunday’s shocking loss to Baylor in an exhibition in Jacksonville, a loss in which the Gators shot 4-for-29 from deep.

“I'm pretty grateful it's not November 2nd right now, I'll tell you that,” Golden said after the loss. “There's a reason why you play these exhibitions – get an opportunity to try to figure some things out, learn from your mistakes, learn from what you do well.”

The Gators will host Stetson on Oct. 27 for its final exhibition of the preseason before its matchup against the Hurricanes.

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