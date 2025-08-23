Former Gators Star Center Signs with Orlando Magic
Former Florida Gators center Colin Castleton and the Orlando Magic agreed to a deal on Friday, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto announced on X.
Castleton has spent four years in the NBA, playing for several teams. In his time in the league, he has been a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. He has played 42 total NBA games, averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.
Castleton’s best stint of his career came with the Raptors in 2024-25. He played 11 games for them last season and was handed four starts as well. He averaged 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes per game. Additionally, he shot 50% from the field and 72.2% from the free-throw line.
Before his NBA career started, he and Florida shared three seasons, and they were some of his best years, individually.
In 2020-21, he played in 24 games (21 starts), averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He was much more than an offensive threat, though. Castleton added 54 blocks and 13 steals, too. All of this earned him 2021 coaches' Second Team All-SEC honors.
Then, he had arguably his best season as a Gator in the 2021-22 campaign. He played in 28 games, scoring a career-high 16.2 points per game, bringing down a career-high 9.0 rebounds per game, blocking 62 shots and logging 24 steals. After this season, he once again earned coaches' Second Team All-SEC honors.
And, in his final season in Gainesville, the two-way threat looked to have been even better than the year prior. He was averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and a school-record 3.0 blocked shots per game.
However, an unfortunate hand injury late in the season sidelined him for the rest of the way. Still, though, Castleton earned USA Today SEC Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors by the end of it. The AP also recognized him as an All-SEC second-teamer.
His output this season placed him among some of the best Gators for individual season total, as well.
Castleton recorded 78 blocks in the 2022-23 season, which ranked as the third-highest in a single season in program history. His 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and one steal against the Kentucky Wildcats made him the first player since Dwayne Wade in 2003 to hit these numbers versus an SEC team.
He also became the first Gator since Joakim Noah in 2006 to record a 30-point double-double. The big man posted 30 points and 12 rebounds against FAU.