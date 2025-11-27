How to Watch Florida Gators' Rady Children's Invitational Opener vs. TCU
SAN DIEGO-- The No. 10 Florida Gators are riding high with a four-game win streak heading into a multi-team event with the Rady Children's Invitational.
First up is TCU on Thursday before playing either Wisconsin or Providence on Friday.
"We liked the idea of going out west," head coach Todd Golden said about scheduling this event. "When we initially signed up for this event, Kansas was in it. They're no longer in it, so that's a negative. But TCU, Wisconsin, Providence... is a good field. Both of these games will be Quad 2 or better. It just so happened that this opportunity was in San Diego this year."
The event also begins a tough non-conference stretch for the Gators with a trip to No. 4 Duke for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2, a neutral-site battle with No. 5 UConn in New York City on Dec. 9 for the Jimmy V Classic and a game against George Washington in Sunrise, Fla., on Dec. 13 in the Orange Bowl Classic.
"We're kind of through the first part of our schedule," Golden said. "And now, you know, with this MTE (multi-team event) and then two really, really challenging non-conference games leading into another one I think it is going to be a really underrated opportunity for us playing George Washington--it's just a real stretch.
"It's kind of an opportunity for us to prepare for conference play, where you're going to see really good opponents back to back to back."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Horned Frogs, including broadcast information and betting odds.
No. 10 Florida Gators (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12): What You Need to Know
Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, Calif.
When: Thurs., Nov. 27, 3 p.m. ET.
Watch: FS1
- Play-by-Play: Cory Provus
- Analyst: Donny Marshall
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Odds: Florida is considered a 11.5-point favorite over TCU, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 156.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: The Gators lead the series, 2-1, after losing the last matchup in 2023, 55-50, in 2019. Florida won the first two matchups with a 77-75 win in 1986 and a 73-61 win in 1974.