Gators All-SEC Big Man Outplayed Expectations in Year One
Each year, each school has a player who is going to have their breakout season. The one player outplaying their high school recruiting ranking and becoming a central figure within their team’s rotation out of nowhere.
For the Florida Gators last year, that was Alex Condon. The sophomore from Perth, Australia, was one of the first off the bench for the Gators in his freshman year despite many, including his own head coach, not thinking he would be an instant impact player.
“We were a little surprised I would say by how productive he was last year,” Todd Golden said at SEC Media Day. “We weren't necessarily expecting an All-SEC freshman or a guy that played 20 minutes a game. I think he outkicked our expectations that way.”
But that is exactly what he did.
The Aussie finished the season averaging 7.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 1.25 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game and earned a spot on the All-SEC freshman team.
Furthermore, his play last season earned him Preseason All-SEC Third Team honors heading into this campaign and has led to even higher expectations for himself.
“The expectation for him is going to go up a lot,” Golden said. “...it's going to be a big challenge for him. We're building around him and Walter and Alijah and Will.”
So, what is the main thing Condon is bringing to the table to build around? Effort.
“I expect him to play his tail off every night,” Golden said. “That was one of the things that made him so unique last year was how competitive he was as a freshman.”
That’s a pretty important one too. Coaches love players who are willing to get scrappy, and show 110 percent effort on every play. These types of players will always find themselves on the court.
It can also help get players to the next level, which is where Golden expects Condon to end up.
“I'm not going to put a timetable on it, but I'm pretty confident he's going to be playing at that next level at some point,” Golden said.
And if Condon does make his way to the pros, then it will be safe to say he defied all expectations and did what most thought he wasn’t capable of.