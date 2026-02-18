Takeaways from Florida's Second Win Over South Carolina

The No. 12 Florida Gators stayed red hot on Tuesday night, cruising past the South Carolina Gamecocks, 76-62. Once again, the Gators frontcourt paved the way, with bigs Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu dominating down low in a physical contest with the visitors.

“I thought we did a nice job tonight, you know, just keeping a tough, scrappy South Carolina team at arm’s distance today,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said.

Frontcourt Duo Commandeer the Ship

In a win streak that has seen guard Xaivian Lee and forward Thomas Haugh steal the headlines at times, it was Condon and Chinyelu who stole the show. Both bruised their way down low for easy two-point baskets and dominated the glass.

“These guys next to me are two of the best players in America, and they've worked really hard to get there,” Golden said. “Their consistency, their unselfishness, their toughness, and belief, it's allowed us to grow into one of the best programs in America while they've been here.”

Each posted a double-double against the Gamecocks Tuesday night, as Condon scored 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal, while Chinyelu supplied 15 points and 17 rebounds in the victory.

Additionally, Condon eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career with his 20 points, joining an impressive list in Gators history. Although it is a notable feat, Condon emphasized that it is not the main goal.

“It was cool to get that recognition a little bit, but I think it’s really important we just stay focused on the main goal this year, running it back,” Condon said.

Gators Can Win Ugly

Florida had been creating easy baskets and open looks continuously over the past five SEC contests. In their five wins against South Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Kentucky, the offense averaged 91.8 points per game.

However, it took a different way to win in a rematch with the Gamecocks. The offense only mustered up 76 points in the win over South Carolina, thanks to a rough shooting night as a team.

A key reason the Gators struggled to put the ball through the net is that the Gamecocks matched the intensity of the home team. Florida shot 46.8 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from deep and combined for 14 turnovers on the night.

“I thought they were just a little more physical than the first time we played them,” Golden said on what changed from the last time they played.

Nonetheless, the Gators muscled their way to a victory in an ugly fashion.

Defense Does Its Job

On a night in which the offense lacked consistency, it was Florida’s defense that showed up to help carry the load. South Carolina shot 37.9 percent overall and 21.1 percent from three. Moreover, the defense forced 11 turnovers and 36 missed shots on the night.

“I think our guys have done a really good job of understanding that we have incredible defensive talent, physicality, and when we pour into that, it makes the rest of the game easier,” Golden answered.

The Gators' frontcourt guided the defense in this one, forcing difficult shot after difficult shot for the Gamecock offense. Of the South Carolina players to play 10 or more minutes, only three shot 50 percent or better. And, just two South Carolina players crossed the 10-point threshold.

Florida’s defense has been the backbone of the team in the 2025-26 season, and it needs to stay that over the remainder of the year, said Golden.

“We’ve turned ourselves into a pretty good defensive team, and we got to continue that if we want to reach the goals that we're striving for,” Golden stated.

