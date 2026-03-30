Gators Basketball Retains Guard for Next Season

Another piece of the last season's Florida Gators team has chosen to stick around for another campaign. Alex Lloyd posted on X (formerly Twitter) of his intention to run it back.

On the year, he averaged 1.2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.2 asssits per game. Granted, he didn't see much action in games. He averaged 4.7 minutes per game.

Lloyd was mainly a depth piece last season, but he comes with a lot of upside. He came out of high school as a four-star recruit and a top-10 shooting guard, according to 247 Sports. He is the 37th-ranked prospect in his class by ESPN.

Averaged 21.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals during his three varsity season at Westminster Academy, averaging 27.9 points during his senior campaign. He had three 40-point games during his senior season, including 44 points with five 3-pointers vs. Chaminade-Madonna, 41 vs. La Lumiere and 40 vs. Columbus.

You can see when you look deeper into the stats what he could bring to the table.

With Xaivian Lee leaving leads a shooting void that he can fill. Florida already retained Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar, but there’s a starting spot open at guard. Lee played for the Gators for one season after transferring from Princeton.

The Gators were bounced in the NCAA Tournament with a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final seconds of the Round of 32, 73-72. The defending champs went down early again despite being good enough to be a one seed again. It's the second time in three years that the Gators haven't advanced beyond the second round of the tournament.

Overall on the year, they finished 27-8, including a 16-2 record in the SEC. They earned themselves the regular-season conference title since Billy Donavan was at the helm during the 2013-14 season.

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