Gators' Clayton Jr. Named to Bob Cousy Midseason Watch List
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators senior point guard Walter Clayton Jr. on Monday was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year’s 10-player midseason watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.
In his second season with the program, Clayton Jr. is establishing himself as one of the program's all-time greats.
While leading the Gators to an 18-3 start, he tops the team's individual marks in points per game (17.4), total 3-point field goals (56) and assists (79). He also recently set a new program record for consecutive games with a 3-point make, which is now at 44 games.
He's also notched at least 25 points in six of the Gators' games this season and only needs one more field goal to hit 1,000 points in his UF career, which would make him the fifth player in program history to do so in two seasons.
"He's a fantastic player. He does a great job of playing with good pace and patience," head coach Todd Golden said of Clayton Jr. after the team's win over Georgia. "I don't want to say it comes easy to him, but a little bit. He sees things other guys don't and is able to get to his spots. I think he played with great poise.
"... He's being discussed as an All-American for a reason. He deserves that conversation, one of the best guards in America and continues to deliver for us in big moments.”
However, Florida may have to wait to receive more of Clayton's impact on the court after he suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Tennessee on Saturday. Golden said the team is currently taking it "hour by hour" and will reevaluate after Monday's practice.
The Gators are set to host Vanderbilt on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
How to Vote for Clayton Jr.
Fans can participate in the voting process through the Fan Vote, which will begin on Friday, Feb. 7. Fans can place their votes on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote.
The list will be cut to five finalists in March with the winner selected at a later date.