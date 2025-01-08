Gators Duo Put on a Rebounding Clinic Against Vols
Gainesville, Fla. — For the fans, it’s always an eyesore watching a million shots clank off the back iron. Fans pay to watch points scored and highlight plays, not misses and rebounds.
However, it’s somewhat of a dream scenario for any big man down low. And, this is exactly how it played out for Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu against No. 1 Tennessee on Tuesday in the O’Dome.
These two Gators basically held a rebounding clinic for all those who had their eyes on the game.
To start, Condon tied his season-high in rebounds with 12 boards against the Volunteers.
For Chinyelu, the sophomore ended Tuesday night's game with a game-high 15 rebounds, which was a new career-high as well.
And, as a result of his dominant performance, Gators head coach Todd Golden praised him for his hard work down in the paint.
“He's a beast, man,” Golden said. “…I thought he did a great job tonight."
What makes his night even more impressive is the difference between him and the highest rebounder for Tennessee. Three Volunteers tied for seven rebounds, which is half of what Chinyelu produced.
Things like this might not be as dazzling to fans, but these 15 boards are as impactful as 15 points being scored, especially in Florida’s system. And, his work rate in this area didn’t go unnoticed by his coach either.
“Rueben is a guy that doesn't get a lot of credit because he doesn't score a lot on most nights, but he's done a great job over the course of the year of continuing to find more ways to impact winning in games,” Golden said.
Rebounding for this team is almost second to none in terms of importance. It might as well be a win every time Golden sees someone come down with the ball after a missed shot.
But, there’s more to it than just bringing down the ball. It’s what these rebounds lead to that makes it seem even sweeter to Golden.
“And it's disheartening for your opponent when you play a good defensive possession and [Chinyelu] just skies over everybody, grabs it, outlet, now we're out running, putting pressure on you in transition.