Gators Poach New DB Coach from Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- UCF defensive backs coach Brandon Harris appeared poised to land at Florida State. Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall had other plans.

Harris is now expected to be the next defensive backs coach at Florida, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported late Friday. Harris was previously reported to be the expected hire at Florida State earlier in the week.

Harris spent one season with UCF, making an immediate impact for the Knights. In 2025, UCF ranked 25th nationally in pass defense with 185.1 yards per game, the lowest since 2001, while also only allowing 13 touchdown passes all season.

As a result of his coaching performance, Harris was named to the 2026 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute class.

Harris' hiring also gives Florida a nice South Florida recruiting pipeline after coaching stints as the cornerbacks coach at FIU (2021), cornerbacks coach at FAU (2022-24) and as FAU's defensive coordinator (2023-24).

Harris also played college ball at Miami from 2008-10 before spending six years in the NFL. He became a coach in 2019 as a graduate assistant at FIU before becoming a defensive analyst at FSU in 2020.

He also has ties to UF itself as the older brother of former Gators quarterback Treon Harris, who played at Florida for two seasons (2014-15).

Florida Gators Staff Changes Under Sumrall

Harris is the fifth coaching hire for Sumrall, following defensive coordinator Brad White, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who is the only retention from former head coach Billy Napier's staff so far.

He replaces corners coach Deron Wilson, who is expected to land at Arkansas, and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri.

Staff members under Napier who have either found a new home or are close to finalizing deals at new schools include defensive coordinator Ron Roberts (Arkansas), linebackers coach Robert Bala (James Madison), offensive coordinator Russ Callaway (Tulane), running backs coach Jabbar Juluke (Texas) and special teams coordinator Joe Houston (LSU).

Meanwhile, offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster as well as wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales have all been reported to not be retained.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall continues to round out his coaching staff. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Coaches who have not had future plans reported, including whether or not they will be retained, include quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles and Sunseri.

Most if not all of those listed coaches are not expected to be retained.

Meanwhile, Florida is close to making another hire on the offensive side of the ball. The Gators interviewed former Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix this week during a multi-day visit in Gainesville. Nix is reportedly a candidate for coaching positions at both Alabama and Ole Miss, as well.

After being introduced as the next head coach last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

