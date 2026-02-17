How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. South Carolina Part 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After the emotions of your first win at home over your biggest rival in eight years, how do you stay focused when your next opponent is a team you previously beat by 47 points?

That is the challenge ahead for the Florida Gators on Tuesday night when they host South Carolina.

"Every game provides different challenges is the best way I can say it," head coach Todd Golden said on Monday. "Getting ready for Alabama or Kentucky is going to provide different challenges, and South Carolina is no different. Obviously, they haven't had the same level of success as some other teams in the league. I think they're dangerous. They have a number of players that are tricky. I think the way they play offensively is hard to guard. And when we played them the first time, we had a reason to be really motivated to play."

Florida, still the top team in the SEC after Saturday's win over Kentucky, is now set to rematch against the Gamecocks, tied with LSU for last place in the SEC, after a 95-48 thrashing in Columbia on Jan. 28, marking the first of the team's current five-game winning streak.

That win, however, had an extra motivating factor: the Gators were coming off its first home loss in over a year with a 76-67 defeat to Auburn. While specific circumstances for Tuesday's matchup are different, the expectations of a win are the same, Golden said.

"We are playing for a lot right now, for the rest of the season," he said. "Our team has some clear goals of what we're trying to achieve over these next couple weeks, and anything less than our best effort tomorrow night could prevent us from achieving some of those things. I will be really disappointed if we don't come out and play really, really hard tomorrow night.”

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Gamecocks, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 12 Florida Gators (19-6, 10-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-14, 2-10 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. 7 p.m.

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: John Schriffen

Analysts: Mark Wise

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Lee Humphrey

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 23.5-point favorite over South Carolina, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: Florida leads the all-time series, 51-29, after the blowout win earlier this season and a pair of wins last year, giving the Gators a three-game winning streak against the Gamecocks.

More From Florida Gators on SI