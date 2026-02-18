Condon, Chinyelu Reach Career Milestones as Gators Down South Carolina
In this story:
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Rueben Chinyelu only need one half of play to record his record-tying 16th double-double of the season as the 12th-ranked Florida Gators on Tuesday defeated South Carolina, 76-62, in Exactech Arena.
The 6-foot-10 junior had five of Florida's first seven points and five rebounds within the first four minutes of play, scoring 11 points with 13 rebounds by the time the Gators took a 39-29 lead into the half. He finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
Chinyelu's rebound total, which gave him 312 on the year, moved him to 10th all-time in program history in single-season rebounds, and his 16 double-doubles on the year ties Al Horford for most in a single-season in program history.
Junior forward Alex Condon, fresh off his own double-double against Kentucky on Saturday, continued his recent string of strong performances with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, his seventh of the year. A bucket with 17:27 left in the game clinched his 1,000th-career point.
The two's efforts headlined the Gators' sixth-straight win, which includes a 47-point drubbing of the Gamecocks that began the win streak on Jan. 28.
Florida only trailed for 53 seconds as South Carolina took a 3-0 lead to begin the game, but a 10-0 run gave the Gators a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Chinyelu had five points in the run, while 3-pointers from Thomas Haugh and Xaivian Lee and five quick points off the bench from Isaiah Brown gave the Gators a 20-10 lead with 10:45 left in the half.
South Carolina was able to cut the lead to six late in the first half, thanks to a 12-4 run with 4:53 left until there was 49 seconds left in the half, and a 6-0 run early in the second half had the Gamecocks trailing by single digits with 15:52 left, but the Gators simply dominated in the second half.
Florida used runs of 7-0, 5-0 and 8-0 across the final half of play, paving the way for its fourth 20-point win of the current winning streak. Condon scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, while Haugh added seven points with a pair of 3-pointers.
Haugh finished the game with 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting from the field.
Florida (20-6, 11-2 SEC) next hits the road for a game on Saturday at Ole Miss (11-14, 3-9 SEC). Tip-off is set for noon ET with television coverage on ESPN.
More From Florida Gators on SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25