Gators Putting Focus on UConn's Dangerous Big Men Ahead of Matchup
RALEIGH, N.C. — When the Florida Gators and UConn Huskies take the court on Sunday, it’s no doubt going to take every man on the roster.
However, one of the talking points for this Round of 32 contest is the upcoming battle between the UConn and Florida bigs.
For Florida, they’ll hand minutes to Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Micah Handlogten and Thomas Haugh. All of these guys measure in at 6-foot-9 or taller.
On the other side, the only players that tall who have played significant minutes for UConn are Tarris Reed Jr. and Samson Johnson. This doesn’t seem to impact them too much as the Huskies are the best shot-blocking team in the entire country, averaging 6.3 blocks per game and amassing 215 in total.
“Their bigs are great at protecting the rim,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “The way they guard defensively, it allows them a little more free rein to go swing at shots and do a great job with their rim protection.”
While Golden is privy to this information, he mentioned one way they’ll try to limit UConn’s ability to protect the rim; no free runs.
“We're definitely mindful of that in terms of the way we want to attack them tomorrow and do what we can to keep bodies on them, to not let them get free runs, to go block shots,” Golden said.
Reed and Johnson aren’t just defensive weapons. They’re dangerous in their own ways offensively, and Golden knows this.
Johnson is shooting 77.6% on the season, aided by his role as a rim runner.
“Samson has done an incredible job providing a rim threat in the ball screen and the handoff game,” Golden said. “So we've got to be mindful of that and not let him get behind us in the ball screen.”
Reed does his damage down low with his back to the basket, using his size to his advantage.
“Then Tarris is a great player, but he's more of a low post scorer, more of a guy that they can throw it to on the low block and allow him to try to go get a basket.”
Luckily for the Gators, they have the big man to throw UConn’s way. Additionally, they all have the length and strength to handle any work thrown their way.
“That's where our physicality has got to show up, and our bigs have to do a good job of owning the paint, owning the block, and not letting Johnson and Reed be free to go roam and protect,” Golden said.
Florida’s second-round matchup with UConn will tip at 12:10 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.