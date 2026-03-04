Gators G Xaivian Lee Closes O'Dome Career on the Right Note

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fans questioned Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee’s talent in the first two months of the 2025-26 season. The 3-point shot looked as rough as ever for him, and the product as a whole did not match the expectations upon arrival for the Gator faithful.

However, Lee looks to have won over the crowd behind another quality performance during conference play in his final appearance in the Gators' home arena on Tuesday.

"It meant a lot, honestly,” Lee said on the standing ovation he received from the crowd on Senior Night. “Kind of been an up and down year for me, but I feel like I’m starting to get it together at the right time. I feel like we’re in a great spot and I feel really grateful for that.”

He backed up their pre-game support against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, too. He closed out his O’Dome account scoring 19 points, dishing out six assists, grabbing five rebounds and recording four steals. He was also efficient, finishing 7-for-12 from the field, 2-for-5 from deep and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

“I felt comfortable out there, I felt really good,” Lee said after the win. “I feel like we all played really well. I’m happy I was able to do my thing out there as well."

Lee handled his business against the Bulldogs in multiple ways. On one possession, he used his quickness to blow by defenders for easy layups. On another, he kept his head up, scanning for teammates before making the right read. Whatever thought came to mind, Lee executed it.

“I mean, I think we all saw it tonight, just the ball control he has, the quickness, his ability to penetrate and keep his dribble alive, and now he's just so confident and comfortable out there,” head coach Todd Golden said.

This is not anything new for him, though. Golden feels he has been playing his best basketball since the run-in with Vanderbilt near the beginning of conference play.

“He's been really, really good all conference play, really, and it started with the Vanderbilt game,” Golden said. “Over the last month, he's just been special. He’s playing fantastically well. And obviously, him and Boogie emerging the way they have has allowed us to really take off and become a really good team.”

Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) had 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals against Mississippi State. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Since the Vanderbilt game, Lee is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from deep. This includes a 22-point game against Kentucky, a 20-point game at Vanderbilt and an 18-point game on the road at Georgia.

A key factor in his improvement has been his two-point field goal efficiency. Removing all 3-point attempts, Lee is shooting 68.9 percent from two during this stretch. His ability to get to the rim and create open looks for himself in the paint has helped the offense drastically when he is on the court.

Those improvements have also helped the Gators become the best version they can be this season. More importantly, though, it granted Lee a lasting goodbye to Exactech Arena.

"From the entire game till the last shot, all of it kind of felt like a nice close to our playing in the O’Dome,” he said.