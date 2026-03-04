No Haugh, No Problem as Gators Down Mississippi State, 108-74

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators last played a game without Thomas Haugh on March 15, 2022: a 67-49 loss to UCF to open the NIT, officially ending Todd Golden's first season. On Tuesday against Mississippi State, Haugh, in what may have been the last home game of his career, watched from the bench as he missed the game for precautionary reasons.

Nonetheless, the Haugh-less Gators, giving senior Micah Handlogten (10 points, nine rebounds) the start while giving more minutes to Isaiah Brown (nine points) and CJ Ingram off the bench, downed Mississippi State, 108-74, in its final home game of the 2025-26 season to clinch the SEC regular-season title outright.

The win also gave Todd Golden the 100th win in his tenure as Florida's head coach, making him the fastest coach in program history to do so.

Trailing 24-14 nine minutes into play, Florida used an 18-0 run to gain complete control of the game. Ingram (eight points) hit back-to-back 3-pointers off the bench to cut the deficit to one point before Alex Condon hit a layup with 7:48 left to give the Gators a 25-24 lead.

B2B 3s for CJ 😤



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/4Y1aEmYMHx — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 4, 2026

Condon, in what also may be the final home game of his career as he decides between a future in the NBA or playing his senior season at Florida, finished with 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting in the half as the Gators took a 47-35 lead into the break.

He finished a season-high 26 points and seven rebounds, leading the way for Florida's upperclassmen whom may have played their final home game of their career.

Senior guard Xaivian Lee led the way early in the second half with seven of Florida's first 11 points before hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper to push the lead to 25 (84-59) with 8:04 remaining. The senior guard finished with 19 points, which moved him past the 1,500-point mark in his career, with six assists and five rebounds.

Junior center Rueben Chinyelu recorded his 18th double-double of the season with a 11-point, 16-rebound effort, which tied Bob Smyth's 50-year-old program record for double-doubles in a single season.

The Gators led as high as 37 in the second half after a 14-0 run, capped off by a Viktor Mikic bucket pushed the score to 103-66. The lead allowed Florida to play reserves Cooper Josefsberg, who hit a 3-pointer, as well as Alex Lloyd, Alex Kovatchev and Olivier Rioux to finish the game.

Cooper Josefsberg for 3



🎥SECN pic.twitter.com/24czuikgNS — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 4, 2026

Florida (24-6, 15-2 SEC) concludes the regular season on Saturday at rival Kentucky for a rematch of the Gators' 92-83 win in Gainesville on Feb. 14. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. with television coverage on ABC. Florida last beat Kentucky twice in the same season during the 2017-18 season.