Gators' Have Right Pieces to Repeat, Says ESPN
It’s no easy feat to accomplish, but ESPN is feeling upbeat about the Florida Gators men’s basketball program's chances at defending their title and repeating as national champions in the 2025-26 season.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello listed Florida's chances at another title run as one of 10 storylines that could shape the season.
“Before UConn won the national championships in 2023 and 2024, men’s college basketball hadn’t seen a repeat title winner since Florida in 2006 and 2007 — but Todd Golden’s Gators have the players to make it a trend,” he wrote.
The reasoning behind this take is because of the talent that is on the roster. Borzello highlighted not only the new faces brought in but also some of the returning ones.
For starters, the Gators have potential NBA first-rounders Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh back in the fold for next year. Condon's role won't be expected to change much from last season as one of the key pieces in running the offense while dualling as a strong rim protector on defense,
However, Haugh will have a different role to begin with than in his previous two years with the program. He will get a look on the wing as the starting small forward/wing instead of working as a bigger forward down low and defending bigs. It will be a change of pace for the junior, but one he is more than capable of handling.
On top of these two, Golden has Micah Handlogten and Rueben Chinyelu to help bolster the frontcourt. This quartet of players is enough to put Florida in the upper tier of SEC teams next season.
However, Florida will play with a relatively new guard rotation.
After losing Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, Will Richard and Denzel Aberdeen this offseason, Florida head coach Todd Golden turned to former Princeton and Arkansas guards Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland, respectively, as replacements.
Lee and Fland will now headline the Gators' starting backcourt, looking to replicate the production the Gators got from these positions a year ago.
It won’t be easy for the pair, but their head coach is confident in their abilities.
“I think basketball-wise, it might take some time for them to get comfortable in a new system, but I think they will do a really good job for us,” Golden said.
Florida also added former Ohio wing AJ Brown, the brother of current Gator Isaiah Brown from the portal. He was a 38.8 percent 3-point shooter on 4.8 attempts per game. His minutes off the bench will be key in the Gators' chances at repeating. The younger Brown, who only played in garbage time for Florida last season, is also expected to have a bigger role.
As Borzello indicated, going back-to-back is not a common occurrence. However, thanks to the transfer portal and intentional recruiting, the Gators have built a roster capable of doing so.