Gators HC Jon Sumrall Attempting to Re-establish an Urban Meyer-Esque Toughness

As Jon Sumrall attempts to re-establish the once elite standard of the Florida Gators, his first offseason in Gainesville has been about identifying and attacking the shortcomings of a culture that led to a 4-8 season despite all the talent to be a competitive football team in 2025.

Before the Gators have even put cleats to grass this spring, the toughness inside Florida’s locker room- or rather lack of- has been the main priority for Sumrall and his new regime.

“Where I feel like we've had to really push the envelope here in developing this team is in the weight room. Doing some of the dirty work," Sumrall said on The Triple Option Podcast, hosted in part by Gators legend Urban Meyer. "... I think it maybe became a little too casual or too complacent, a little too comfortable, and so, I think those things are probably where we needed the most attention."

During his time as a Division One head coach, Sumrall’s programs have been known for a certain grit that the Gators have seemed to lack in recent years, and a grit that had once been Florida’s identity in the past. Under Meyer, who won two national titles at Florida and who helped select Sumrall in the university's hiring process, such fortitude was a pillar in his legendary career in the Orange and Blue.

He described the toughness his teams at Florida used to have, explaining that it came down to mindset.

“I use to say, ‘We are going to callus them up, scar them up a little bit, and by the time we hit the third quarter against Georgia in the cocktail party, you are a scar’d up dude, you have been through it, you are not uncomfortable,” Meyer said. “You are in the deep water but you know what? You’ve been there.' And the best thing is, and I won't name names, but in the SEC back in the day, I knew the teams that once we got them in the deep water, we had their ass.”

Growing up admiring Meyer, Sumrall hopes to rebuild such an identity and culture at Florida early in his time at the program, with this winter a huge component in doing so. Along with strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt, Sumrall implemented the duo’s rigorous "Gauntlet" during offseason workouts, pushing Florida’s roster to their limits and making them earn the right to wear the logo and put on the pads this Spring.

Additionally, a variation of the famous mat drills that Meyer’s program was built on has made a return, with the violent workouts bringing fierce competition between teammates that Sumrall wants inside his facility.

“I think you have to love to compete too," Sumrall said. "... 20 minutes after every mat drill, (the result) is on every TV in the building, posted everywhere, so you can find out if you were a winner today or was your ass a loser today, because you got to compete every day.

“We have to grow to where our competitive edge is so fiery that we hate losing more than we like winning. You have to be pissed off and hate losing, I think creating that is where we have had to spend most of our time and attention.”

Though the Gators have yet to touch the gridiron under Sumrall, a success in implementing such a culture in the weightroom this winter could be the difference between the new regime finding success in their time at Florida or continuing to fall below the standards as previous staffs have. Though the established toughness has yet to be proven, it is clear that the heat inside the walls of the Gators program has been turned up since being handed over to the new head man in hopes to weed out any softness that may remain.

“I am a firm believer that most football games, they are not won, they are lost because somebody will tap out, somebody will quit, somebody will give in, right?" Sumrall said. "And so, for us, I don’t want to find out in September who is going to tap out and what is going to make them tap. I want to find out in February.

"I want to make it as hard as we can now, so that we get to the games, and man, we are tested, we've been there.”

While the Meyer-esque approach has seemingly become somewhat antiquated due to the new era of college football, dominated by NIL and the transfer portal, Sumrall is not afraid to push his players past their limits despite the risk of losing them. Instead, the head coach is more worried about creating strength rather than allowing weakness.

“I do think some people in this world of transfer portal or NIL have gotten maybe a little bit cautious on pushing guys to that line," he said. "... I am never trying to break our players, but I am trying to make them stronger and what becomes strong becomes unbreakable, and so, I want to see how far we can go to make them so tough that they won't tap out.”

For now, Sumrall and Florida are still a long way out in reaching such deep waters during the 2026 season. However, the path towards establishing such a culture has already begun, with the Gators' future success heavily relying on the team's ability to buy in and develop the grit that once made the Orange and Blue feared on the football field in the past.