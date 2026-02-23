Former Florida Interim HC Billy Gonzales Hired by SEC Foe

Former Florida Gators interim head coach Billy Gonzales' next stop has been revealed. The longtime receivers coach, who spent 12 total seasons with the program across three separate stints as the receivers coach, has been hired by Texas as an analyst for the receivers, the Longhorns announced on Monday.

He reunites with fellow former UF assistant Jabbar Juluke, who coached running backs at Florida from 2022-25.

Excited to announce new additions and staff promotions within our football program 🤘 pic.twitter.com/7fcvMZxAoW — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 23, 2026

Gonzales is one of the most well-known assistants to have ever coached with Florida after winning two national titles (2006, 2008) as part of Urban Meyer's staff from 2005-09. After stints at LSU (2010-11), Illinois (2012) and Mississippi State (2013-17), he returned to Florida as part of Dan Mullen's staff from 2018-21.

After not being retained by Billy Napier following Mullen's firing, Gonzales spent one season at FAU (2022) before, once again, returning to Florida in 2023. After Napier's firing midway through the 2025 season, Gonzales was promoted to interim head coach.

"Florida is a special place to me. I've worked for this program for 12 years. I take this new role to heart," Gonzales said after being named the interim. "It means a ton to me. I've seen what this program can be firsthand... The standards and the expectations at the University of Florida and Gator football program are to win championships, not to simply just compete."

Under Gonzales, Florida struggled mightily with a close loss to Georgia, a blowout loss to Ole Miss, a loss to Ole Miss that knocked the Gators out of bowl contention and a home blowout loss to Tennessee, which clinched the program's first eight-loss season since 2013.

However, Gonzales saved his best for last with the Gators defeating rival FSU, 40-21, to knock the Seminoles out of bowl eligibility. The win also came after Florida had moved on from Lane Kiffin and shifted its focus to now-UF head coach Jon Sumrall. After the win, Gonzales addressed whether or not he would like to remain on staff for the next head coach, a wish he previously made known after being named the interim head coach.

"I can tell you again, I spent the majority of my career here. Special place," he told Florida Gators on SI. "The University of Florida is special. I've said before. You play for the patch, you honor the name on your back for the players. It is a special place.

"I look forward to, again, the success of the program, regardless whether I'm here or not. I want these players to experience the success that I've had here at the University of Florida 'cause it's special."

Florida hired Sumrall a day later before introducing him the following Monday. Shortly after, it was revealed that Gonzales was not being retained by Sumrall, and Sumrall eventually hired Marcus Davis (outside receivers) and Trent McKnight (inside receivers) to take over the position.

Now at Texas, Gonzales will match up against Florida when the Longhorns host the Gators on Oct. 17.