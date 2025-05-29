Gators Incoming Point Guard Secures Historic Shoe Deal
Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee on Thursday became the first NCAA NIL athlete to sign a shoe deal with an international brand, Nick De Paula reported on X.
According to De Paula, Lee has signed a multi-year signature shoe deal with Serious Player Only to become the future face of the brand. This deal includes a PE shoe and apparel that launches this season with his signature shoe releasing in 2026.
Lee is set to make a combined $6 million between Florida's NIL collective & Serious Player Only.
Lee joined the Gators program this offseason from Princeton. He averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game over his last two seasons with the Tigers and was named as a unanimous First Team All-Ivy League in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons and Ivy Madness All-Tournament Team in 2024-25.
Additionally, during his time with Princeton, he recorded the first triple-double in program history. He had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Saint Joe’s on Dec. 3, 2024. He then recorded his second one in the second-to-last game of last season against Penn, logging 23 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
The Gators officially welcomed Lee to the program at the end of April.
“We are elated to welcome Xaivian Lee into our program here at the University of Florida," Golden said. “Xaivian is an electric play-maker that is an equal threat to score or facilitate off the bounce. He does a great job of leading the team, putting his teammates in position to be successful while taking great care of the basketball.”
Fans will get their first chance to see him wear the orange and blue on Nov. 3 against Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev.