Gators Lock Up 1-Seed with SEC Title
NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- There is absolutely no doubt. The Florida Gators have clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
With its 86-77 over Tennessee to claim the SEC Tournament Championship, Todd Golden's third Gators' squad continues to leave no doubt even when those on the outside question the resume.
"We really just continue to prove what we have been all season, which is being one of the best teams in America," Golden said. "Continuing to show that we can beat anybody in America. When we're playing like this, I think we are the best time in America."
Heading into Saturday's semifinal against Alabama, it seemingly came down to the winner of the Gators' matchup against the Crimson Tide for the final No. 1 seed alongside Duke, Auburn and Houston. Florida dominated with a 20-point win while breaking a conference record for most points scored in a tournament game (104).
That should've been enough considering the Gators now had two wins over top 10 Alabama, including one on the road, to go with two wins over AP No. 1 teams in Tennessee at home and Auburn in the road.
"I think we secured a 1-seed today. That's my opinion," Golden said after Saturday's win. "We're second on KenPom right now, beat Bama twice, beat Auburn at Auburn. I don't really think it's a debate regardless of the result tomorrow."
Instead, Florida found themselves, once again, fighting for that No. 1 seed with a seemingly winner-take-all rematch in the tournament championship against Tennessee, who had rebounded after the 30-point loss to the Gators with a 20-point win in Knoxville and had just upset top-seeded Auburn.
Once again, the Gators proved themselves worthy, even if they shouldn't have had to, with a nine-point win to claim its first SEC Tournament title since the 2013-14 season, which was also the last time Florida had a No. 1 seed in the national tournament.
Now, there absolutely is no doubt, and the Gators know it.
"Humbly, I don't think we got to say nothing," star guard Walter Clayton Jr., the tournament's MVP, said after the win.
From a team that was a one-and-done regular in the tournament under the previous regime; that had NIT shortcomings in 2022 and 2023; that had tough losses in the SEC championship and NCAA Tournament last season; and, finally, a team this season that was constantly doubted despite one of the strongest resumes in the country, there is absolutely no doubt.
Where they'll play, who'll they'll play and what time they'll play remains to be seen, but the Gators can sleep soundly knowing they won't have to wait to find out what seed they'll be. They can sleep even more soundly knowing that when those on the outside continue to question, they continue to rise to the challenge.