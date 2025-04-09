Gators Men's Basketball Team Receives $1 Million Donation
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Off the heels of the team’s third National Championship win in program history, booster Gary Condron will be donating $1 million to the Florida Gators men's basketball program, UF's official NIL partner Florida Victorious announced Wednesday.
Before his hefty donation, Condron was already the largest single financial donor to Gator Booster Inc, the UAA’s fundraising program. Besides his contribution to the basketball team, Condron has also funded the renovation of the Condron Family Ballpark and the Hawkins Academic Center.
Condron's donation comes on the heels of a $250,000 donation-match compaign run by the organization, which surpassed its goal on Monday before the title game.
While the team’s National Championship run was one for the ages, it's worth noting that the team’s three leading scorers in Walter Clayton Jr, Alijah Martin and Will Richard are out of collegiate eligibility. Also, key contributors like Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh have appeared in several mock drafts.
Todd Golden has already carved out a reputation as a tremendous recruiter, uncovering diamonds in the rough from schools like Iona (Clayton Jr.), Belmont (Richard), FAU (Martin) Washington State (Rueben Chinyelu) and Marshall (Micah Handlogten) and under-the-radar high school prospects such as Condon, Haugh and Denzel Aberdeen.
The donation will likely provide Golden and his staff with even more recruiting flexibility, potentially reloading for another tournament run next season. Some of the team’s top players were acquired through the transfer portal, and it seems like they have already wasted no time making moves for next season.
On, the Gators overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the Houston Cougars 65-63 in the national championship. With its third title, has won the second-most NCAA titles out of any SEC basketball program, sitting behind Kentucky's eight titles.
Not to mention, they became the first school in NCAA history with three championships in football and basketball.