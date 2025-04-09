Photos from Florida's National Championship Win over Houston

SAN ANTONIO-- For the third time in program history, the
Florida Gators sit atop the college basketball world.
Completing a 12-point comeback in the second half, the Gators on Monday clinched its first title in 18 years with a 65-62 win over Houston, led by 18 points from
Will Richard, 11 second-half points from Walter Clayton Jr. and a clutch defensive stand on the final possession from Clayton Jr. and Alex Condon.
"Obviously we have an incredibly talented group, one of the
most talented groups individually in America," head coach Todd Golden said. "I do think
what separates us and has separated us all season long is
our team talent, how our guys have played together and for
each other all year. Because of that, we can call each
other national champions for the rest of our lives."
All photos via Gators Illustrated's Kyle Lander. Subjects are listed in alphabetical order by last name. G Denzel Aberdeen Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen drives to the paint during the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Denzel Aberdeen runs the point during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Denzel Aberdeen celebrates with teammates as the Florida Gators clinched the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated G Bennett Andersen Florida Gators walk-on Bennett Andersen celebrates after the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated G Isaiah Brown Freshman Isaiah Brown plays the drums in celebration after the Florida Gators defeated Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated C Rueben Chinyelu Center Rueben Chinyelu cuts down part of the net after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated G Walter Clayton Jr. Walter Clayton Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the second half of the Florida Gators' win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Walter Clayton Jr. runs the point during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Micah Handlogten and Walter Clayton Jr. embrace moments after the Florida Gators clinched the national championship over Houston. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Walter Clayton Jr. stands above the crowd after cutting down the nets following the Florida Gators' win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Seniors Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard celebrate after leading the Florida Gators to a win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated A fan holds up a sign inside San Antonio's Alamodome as the Florida Gators defeated Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated F Alex Condon Alex Condon helps cut down the net after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated HC Todd Golden Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden chomps after leading the Florida Gators to its third championship in program history. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Head coach Todd Golden and assistant coach Korey McCray celebrate the Florida Gators win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Head coach Todd Golden celebrates after leading the Florida Gators to a national championship in his third season as the head coach. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated C Micah Handlogten Center Micah Handlogten and assistant coach Carlin Hartman celebrate moments after the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Asst. Coach Carlin Hartman Associate head coach Carlin Hartman helps cut down the net after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / 32/125 Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated F Thomas Haugh Florida Gators forward draws an and-one foul in the second half against Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh cuts down the net after the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated G Alijah Martin Guard Alijah Martin shoots a layup during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Alijah Martin looks on during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Seniors Will Richard and Alijah Martin embrace after leading the Florida Gators to a win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Alijah Martin helps cut down the net after the Florida Gators' win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Senior Alijah Martin celebrates after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated G Will Richard Will Richard celebrates a play during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated Senior Will Richard shoots a jumper during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. He finished with a team-high 18 points. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated