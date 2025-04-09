All Gators

Photos from Florida's National Championship Win over Houston

The Florida Gators clinched its third the national championship in program history with a 65-63 win over Houston. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented the victory as Florida won its first title in 18 years.

Kyle Lander

The Florida Gators stand atop the college basketball world after defeating Houston in the national championship.
The Florida Gators stand atop the college basketball world after defeating Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO-- For the third time in program history, the Florida Gators sit atop the college basketball world.

Completing a 12-point comeback in the second half, the Gators on Monday clinched its first title in 18 years with a 65-62 win over Houston, led by 18 points from Will Richard, 11 second-half points from Walter Clayton Jr. and a clutch defensive stand on the final possession from Clayton Jr. and Alex Condon.

"Obviously we have an incredibly talented group, one of the most talented groups individually in America," head coach Todd Golden said. "I do think what separates us and has separated us all season long is our team talent, how our guys have played together and for each other all year. Because of that, we can call each other national champions for the rest of our lives."

All photos via Gators Illustrated's Kyle Lander. Subjects are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Saturday, April 5, 2025: Florida 65, Houston 63

G Denzel Aberdeen

Denzel Aberdeen
Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen drives to the paint during the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Denzel Aberdeen
Denzel Aberdeen runs the point during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Denzel Aberdeen
Denzel Aberdeen celebrates with teammates as the Florida Gators clinched the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

G Bennett Andersen

Bennett Andersen
Florida Gators walk-on Bennett Andersen celebrates after the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

G Isaiah Brown

Isaiah Brown
Freshman Isaiah Brown plays the drums in celebration after the Florida Gators defeated Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

C Rueben Chinyelu

Rueben Chinyelu
Center Rueben Chinyelu cuts down part of the net after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

G Walter Clayton Jr.

Walter Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the second half of the Florida Gators' win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Walter Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. runs the point during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Walter Clayton Jr.
Micah Handlogten and Walter Clayton Jr. embrace moments after the Florida Gators clinched the national championship over Houston. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Walter Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. stands above the crowd after cutting down the nets following the Florida Gators' win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Walter Clayton Jr.
Seniors Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard celebrate after leading the Florida Gators to a win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators
A fan holds up a sign inside San Antonio's Alamodome as the Florida Gators defeated Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

F Alex Condon

Alex Condon
Alex Condon helps cut down the net after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

HC Todd Golden

Todd Golden
Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden chomps after leading the Florida Gators to its third championship in program history. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Todd Golden
Head coach Todd Golden and assistant coach Korey McCray celebrate the Florida Gators win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Todd Golden
Head coach Todd Golden celebrates after leading the Florida Gators to a national championship in his third season as the head coach. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

C Micah Handlogten

Micah Handlogten
Center Micah Handlogten and assistant coach Carlin Hartman celebrate moments after the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Asst. Coach Carlin Hartman

Carlin Hartman
Associate head coach Carlin Hartman helps cut down the net after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / 32/125 Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

F Thomas Haugh

Thomas Haugh
Florida Gators forward draws an and-one foul in the second half against Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Thomas Haugh
Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh cuts down the net after the team's win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

G Alijah Martin

Alijah Martin
Guard Alijah Martin shoots a layup during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Alijah Martin
Alijah Martin looks on during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Alijah Martin
Seniors Will Richard and Alijah Martin embrace after leading the Florida Gators to a win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Alijah Martin
Alijah Martin helps cut down the net after the Florida Gators' win in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Alijah Martin
Senior Alijah Martin celebrates after the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

G Will Richard

Will Richard
Will Richard celebrates a play during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Will Richard
Senior Will Richard shoots a jumper during the Florida Gators' win over Houston in the national championship. He finished with a team-high 18 points. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Lander
KYLE LANDER

Home/Basketball